Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange & Mango Squash 1.5L

Yum
I inject this is into my bloodstream on a daily
Strengthened the concentrate but ruined the taste
It may be quadruaple strength but the taste isnt as pleasant. Even diluting as instructed , it leaves a horrible aftertaste. Would love to see the diuble strength back on the shelves. Unfortunately i need to shop in another supermarket to get this.
We've always had Tesco branded squash and particul
We've always had Tesco branded squash and particularly enjoy orange and mango flavour. Although I like the idea of quadruple strength reducing the amount of plastic waste and carbon footprint I've rated this 3 stars. The juice is so highly concentrated it's difficult to get the best strength without wasting some which then defeats the best endeavours of quadruple strength
Lasts a long time!
You have to learn to use only a very little!
I think the Mango and Orange blend together well.
I love this Orange and Mango squash. We drink a lot of it and it’s our favourite.
Great value
Great flavour, a small amount makes a glass ful very economical.
Well we’ve been robinsons snobs for too long forki
Well we’ve been robinsons snobs for too long forking out nearly £4 a bottle. This flavour looked good so thought let’s try it. Full of flavour and I am converted. Really tasty.
Surprisingly good for the price.
Very good value for money. Tasty squash and you only need a very small measure in your glass. Very economical, lasts for ages.
Excellent buy and really tasty
Good quality and excellent value
