Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange & Mango Squash 1.5L

£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass

Energy
14kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar orange and mango juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES With 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange From Concentrate (32%), Mango Puree from concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.4g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Yum

5 stars

I inject this is into my bloodstream on a daily

Strengthened the concentrate but ruined the taste

1 stars

It may be quadruaple strength but the taste isnt as pleasant. Even diluting as instructed , it leaves a horrible aftertaste. Would love to see the diuble strength back on the shelves. Unfortunately i need to shop in another supermarket to get this.

We've always had Tesco branded squash and particul

3 stars

We've always had Tesco branded squash and particularly enjoy orange and mango flavour. Although I like the idea of quadruple strength reducing the amount of plastic waste and carbon footprint I've rated this 3 stars. The juice is so highly concentrated it's difficult to get the best strength without wasting some which then defeats the best endeavours of quadruple strength

Lasts a long time!

4 stars

You have to learn to use only a very little!

I think the Mango and Orange blend together well.

5 stars

I love this Orange and Mango squash. We drink a lot of it and it’s our favourite.

Great value

5 stars

Great flavour, a small amount makes a glass ful very economical.

Well we’ve been robinsons snobs for too long forki

5 stars

Well we’ve been robinsons snobs for too long forking out nearly £4 a bottle. This flavour looked good so thought let’s try it. Full of flavour and I am converted. Really tasty.

Surprisingly good for the price.

5 stars

Very good value for money. Tasty squash and you only need a very small measure in your glass. Very economical, lasts for ages.

Yummy

5 stars

Excellent buy and really tasty

Good quality and excellent value

5 stars

Good quality and excellent value

