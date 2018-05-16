New
Each 40g serving contains
- Energy
- 641kJ
-
- 152kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1602kJ
Product Description
- FLAHAVANS HIGH FIBRE PRDGE OATS 320G
- Our high fibre porridge sachets combine all the goodness of our locally sourced wholegrain oats, with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, golden linseeds and oat bran, which can contribute to colonic health.
- Wholegrain Oats - Wholegrains are the entire seed of the oat which contains all the essential nutrients of the grain
- Fibre - Fibre can contribute to colonic health
- Protein - Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and muscle mass
- Low in Saturated Fat - Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Perfect Porridge in 2 Mins
- Wholegrain Oats
- Contains 4.4g of Fibre Per 40g Portion
- No Added Sugar
- Source of Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Rolled Oats (80%), Mixed Seeds (12.5%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Golden Linseeds), Oat Bran (7.5%)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours.For Best Before, see base of box
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add the contents to one sachet into a saucepan. Fill the empty sachet to the " fill line" with milk or water (190mls), then pour into saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes until milk or water is absorbed, stirring continuously. Allow to cool a little in the bowl before serving.
Produce of
Made in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Servings
- This pack contains 8 x 40g sachets (320g) of High Fibre Three Seed & Oat Bran porridge, a combination of wholegrain porridge oats with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, golden linseeds and oat bran. Each sachet gives one adult serving.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- If this product should fall below the high quality that you associate with Flahavan's, please return the packet and contents the the Costumer Services Manager stating when and where is was purchased or email you query to customerservices@flahavans.ie. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Telephone: +353 51 294107
Net Contents
8 x 40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving**
|Per 40g serving***
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1602kJ
|641kJ
|1012kJ
|8,400kJ
|-
|381kcal
|152kcal
|270kcal
|2,000kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|3.8g
|7.0g
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.4g
|0.6g
|2.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|22g
|31g
|260g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.4g
|9.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|10.9g
|4.4g
|4.4g
|Protein
|13g
|5.2g
|12g
|50g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|0.3g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Prepared with 190ml of water
|-
|-
|-
|-
|***Prepared with 190ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.