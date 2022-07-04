We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Madras 400G

½ of a pack

Energy
1024kJ
245kcal
Fat
12.6g

Saturates
4.2g

Sugars
8.0g

Salt
0.82g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 553kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spicy tomato, coconut and chilli sauce.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Tamarind Paste, Paprika, Salt, Curry Leaves, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Powder, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 5 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating from frozen.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (185g**)
Energy553kJ / 132kcal1024kJ / 245kcal
Fat6.8g12.6g
Saturates2.3g4.2g
Carbohydrate4.9g9.1g
Sugars4.3g8.0g
Fibre2.4g4.4g
Protein11.7g21.6g
Salt0.44g0.82g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Excellent curry

5 stars

Excellent quality, plenty of chicken, rich and spicy sauce. We teamed it with pilau rice and naan bread for a superb meal

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty and spicy. Excellent with basmati or pilau rice.

