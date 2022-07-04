Tesco Chicken Madras 400G

Excellent curry
Excellent quality, plenty of chicken, rich and spicy sauce. We teamed it with pilau rice and naan bread for a superb meal
Tasty
Tasty and spicy. Excellent with basmati or pilau rice.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 553kJ / 132kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Tamarind Paste, Paprika, Salt, Curry Leaves, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Powder, Turmeric Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 5 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating from frozen.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Made using Thai chicken.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (185g**)
|Energy
|553kJ / 132kcal
|1024kJ / 245kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.4g
|Protein
|11.7g
|21.6g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.82g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
