We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles 200G

3.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles 200G
£5.50
£2.75/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling with dark chocolate
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Wherever and whenever you take a LINDOR moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap LINDOR and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindt LINDOR Double Chocolate - Milk Chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth melting filling with Dark Chocolate, approx. 16 balls, 200g gift box
  • Discover the most indulgent addition to the LINDOR range yet: Double Chocolate. Double Bliss.
  • Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • Experience double bliss with Lindt LINDOR smooth melting Double Chocolate truffles. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round Milk Chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling with Dark Chocolate. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds. The LINDOR Double Chocolate box is the ideal gift for every occasion, from Valentine's Day to Easter, birthdays and Christmas, as well as being perfect for indulging in a blissful moment all to yourself.
  • LINDOR, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Milk & dark chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift for any occasion, or a blissful treat just for you
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Low Fat Cocoa, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Flavourings, Vanilla Beans, Milk chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 45% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: (see back)Highly Meltable Keep Cool Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2626 kJ / 633 kcal
Fat50 g
- of which saturates37 g
Carbohydrate38 g
- of which sugars36 g
Protein5.6 g
Salt0.19 g
View all Chocolate Boxes & Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nicest chocolate that Lindt do! Lovely

5 stars

Nicest chocolate that Lindt do! Lovely

A real dream. We all had a fight for the last one!

5 stars

A real dream. We all had a fight for the last one!!!!!!

Not impressed

2 stars

Not keen on these at all, won't buy again. Really odd toffee taste, not at all what I expected from a 'double chocolate' truffle. Really disappointed.

Tastes like out-of-date chocolate

2 stars

Considering I rate the original (lighter red) Lindt truffles 5/5, I was looking forward to trying these out. But unfortunately I was left disappointed - these new "double chocolate" ones have a strange, non-chocolatey taste to them, almost like out-of-date chocolate. I did not find it pleasant. If you love chocolate like me, I would suggest you avoid these and just stick to their original truffles, which are fab

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here