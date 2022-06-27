Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles 200G

Nicest chocolate that Lindt do! Lovely
A real dream. We all had a fight for the last one!
Not impressed
Not keen on these at all, won't buy again. Really odd toffee taste, not at all what I expected from a 'double chocolate' truffle. Really disappointed.
Tastes like out-of-date chocolate
Considering I rate the original (lighter red) Lindt truffles 5/5, I was looking forward to trying these out. But unfortunately I was left disappointed - these new "double chocolate" ones have a strange, non-chocolatey taste to them, almost like out-of-date chocolate. I did not find it pleasant. If you love chocolate like me, I would suggest you avoid these and just stick to their original truffles, which are fab