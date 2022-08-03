We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oxo 12 Meat Free Chicken Flavour Stock Cubes 71G

4.1(9)Write a review
£1.75
£2.47/100g

Each 100ml of prepared stock contains

Energy
33kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091/258kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Chicken Flavour Stock Cubes
  • OXO Vegan Chicken stock cubes are the tasty & easy way to add an extra burst of meaty flavour to your dish without the meat. For inspiration, crumble OXO Vegan Chicken Stock Cube over your roast potatoes before cooking for extra crispy & tasty roasties. Whatever the dish, OXO Stock cube's transform everyday meals into family favourites.
  • Not only do OXO Vegan Chicken Stock Cubes add delicious flavour to your family mealtimes, but they are completely meat free making them suitable for vegetarians & vegans. What's more, OXO Vegan Chicken stock cubes are also free from artificial preservatives
  • The iconic OXO cube has been adding delicious flavour  to your homecooked meals for generations. Whether you're making your famous Spaghetti bolognas or a simple warming soup, OXO stock transforms your meals.
  • OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Add delicious flavour to your family mealtimes
  • Completely meat free
  • Free from artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 71G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Onion Extract, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Dried Parsley, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Oxo Stock cubes are a simple way to add a burst of flavour to your meals. For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water or simply crumble directly into your dish.

Number of uses

This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
  • Or Write
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: phone 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.
  • www.oxo.co.uk

Net Contents

71g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy1091/258kcal33kJ/8kcal
Fat3.5g<0.5g
of which Saturates1.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate45.1g1.4g
of which Sugars14.1g<0.5g
Fibre2.4g<0.5g
Protein10.3g<0.5g
Salt25.24g0.76g
Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml --
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml--
9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

these are amazing

5 stars

these are amazing

A good quality product

5 stars

This has the best flavour for a meat free product without too much salt or lack of flavour like many others. Works well as a gravy or used in vegetarian meals.

Really good flavour, not just salty like many vega

5 stars

Really good flavour, not just salty like many vegan stock cubes

Excellent savoury flavour. Tastes like chicken sou

5 stars

Excellent savoury flavour. Tastes like chicken soup

Sadly not palm oil free.

1 stars

Sadly not palm oil free.

Brilliant

5 stars

Couldn’t tell the difference will definitely be buying them from now on

Game changer

5 stars

Chickeny flavour without the cruelty

Absolutely delicious! Fantastic that it's meat fre

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Fantastic that it's meat free!

Not sure how that works, - meat free but chicken f

1 stars

Not sure how that works, - meat free but chicken flavour? Bit of an oxymoron statement i think.

