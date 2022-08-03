Oxo 12 Meat Free Chicken Flavour Stock Cubes 71G

these are amazing
A good quality product
This has the best flavour for a meat free product without too much salt or lack of flavour like many others. Works well as a gravy or used in vegetarian meals.
Really good flavour, not just salty like many vegan stock cubes
Excellent savoury flavour. Tastes like chicken soup
Brilliant
Couldn’t tell the difference will definitely be buying them from now on
Game changer
Chickeny flavour without the cruelty
Absolutely delicious! Fantastic that it's meat free!
Not sure how that works, - meat free but chicken flavour? Bit of an oxymoron statement i think.