Tesco Free Spirit Discreet Active Underwear S-M 12 Pack

Disposal instructions: After use, remove underwear by either pulling down or tearing the side seams. Wrap the underwear securely and dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 12 x underwear S M UK 10 16 32 43" Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 12 x underwear S M UK 10 16; 32 43" dermatologically tested Quick Dry EverFresh protection Hypoallergenic Flexfit Absorbent Channel Technology Back of pack - text free Side of pack - Discreet Pads Normal (3 droplets) Discreet Pads + Extra (4 droplets) Extra + (5 droplets) Active Underwear S/M: 80-110cm M/L: 100-135cm For additional protection please try SUPER UNISEX UNDERWEAR S/M M/L L/XL (6 droplets) EXTRA PROTECTION BED & CHAIR Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice please consult your doctor. For Sensitive Bladder: Our ultra-absorbent, disposable underwear with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensures discretion and protection. Odour is neutralised gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested for maximum comfort even when active.

Using Product Information

