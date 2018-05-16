Tesco Elmhurst English Natural Mineral Sparkling Water 2L

Hate the new lids
I don't hate the water at all. What I do hate now is that the 4 pack tops have changed. They used to be green tops and easy to open. Now they are clear tops and need more force to open. When you do get the top to separate from the ring round the neck, you are left with a sharp tag of plastic which has cut me on numerous occasions. Bring back the easy open green tops.
Lovely water. Dreadful plastic closure.
What has possessed the bottlers of Tesco Elmhurst English Natural Mineral Sparkling Water to use a plastic closure which, instead of coming away when it is opened, is retained by a strap to the bottle. Utter lunacy! Who else uses this version of a 28mm plastic closure? On the first occasion, not realising it was a closure with a retaining strap, I physically tore the cap from the bottle and later drew blood from my hand when attempting to screw the cap back on. The retained closure is simply not user friendly and, if Tesco offered an alternative 2L sparkling water, I'd never buy their own product again, Utter, utter lunacy.
Lovely -hope they restock soon!
Great product