Cadbury Mixed Caramel & Creme Egg 10X40g

A Perfect Mix
Great to get a mix for the family as not everyone may be a Crème Egg fan or maybe like to switch it up as I do. Love the Caramel ones and Crème Eggs shout “Easter’s Coming”! Great price point.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
10 x 40g ℮
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2036 kJ
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per egg (40 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2036 kJ
|814 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|487 kcal
|195 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|10 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|5.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|24 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|47 g
|19 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
|0.15 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|5 eggs per pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per egg (40 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1856 kJ
|742 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|441 kcal
|177 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|6.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|8.9 g
|3.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|29 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|26 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|5 eggs per pack
