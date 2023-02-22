We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Mixed Caramel & Creme Egg 10X40g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant (47 %) and caramel (45 %) centres.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 40g ℮

Each 40 g contains

Energy
814kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

-

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2036 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 5 x Classic
  • 5 x Caramel

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2036 kJ814 kJ8400 kJ /
-487 kcal195 kcal2000 kcal
Fat25 g10 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g5.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate60 g24 g260 g
of which Sugars47 g19 g90 g
Fibre1.2 g0.5 g-
Protein3.9 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.37 g0.15 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 eggs per pack---

Each 40 g contains

Energy
742kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
26g

-

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 5 x Classic
  • 5 x Caramel

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1856 kJ742 kJ8400 kJ /
-441 kcal177 kcal2000 kcal
Fat15 g6.2 g70 g
of which Saturates8.9 g3.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate72 g29 g260 g
of which Sugars65 g26 g90 g
Fibre1.1 g0.5 g-
Protein3.1 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.15 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 eggs per pack---
A Perfect Mix

5 stars

Great to get a mix for the family as not everyone may be a Crème Egg fan or maybe like to switch it up as I do. Love the Caramel ones and Crème Eggs shout “Easter’s Coming”! Great price point.

