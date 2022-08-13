Delicious Desserts Strawberry & Cream Eclair 2Pack

Hated the taste
Just didn’t like it. Strawberry flavour was very odd.
I like them and will buy them again.
This is the first time I have seen these on the site. They make a nice change from the chocolate usuals. I like them and will buy them again.
Great for a change
A lvely change...more flavours olease
Fabulous Treat
These strawberry eclairs are fabulous and I have not seen or tasted any like them. I would highly recommend for a nice treat.
A lovely dessert
I order this whenever I can find it on the system. which sometimes eludes me ! Not too sweet . Tends to be short dated because of the nature of the filling.
A lovely dessert
Very tasty 👍👍
My husband said that are really good and taste
Don’t buy them
Hated these from the first bite, totally spoilt a chocolate eclair by putting strawberry stuff in ate. Ate half of the first one but threw the rest away
Amazing, please stock the rest of the range.
Overall tasted great
First time of buying these did taste a tangy think they might be better with just cream as the filling but overall tasted great love the topping makes a change from the normal chocolate eclair