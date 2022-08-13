We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Delicious Desserts Strawberry & Cream Eclair 2Pack

3.9(13)Write a review
Delicious Desserts Strawberry & Cream Eclair 2Pack
£2.00
£1.00/each

one Eclair contains:

Energy
1065kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with strawberry crème pâtissière and cream, topped with strawberry fondant, decorated with white chocolate lacing.
  • Filled with sumptuous strawberry crème pâtissière and cream, finished with a delightful strawberry fondant and white chocolate drizzle.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (35%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Strawberry Puree (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Milk Protein, Cornflour, Strawberry Concentrate, Dried Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Mixed Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Glucose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Return to

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,
  • UK.
  • www.thedeliciousdessertcompany.com
  • info@thedeliciousdessertcompany.com

Net Contents

2 x Eclairs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Eclair
Energy kJ1393kJ1065kJ
Energy kcal334kcal255kcal
Fat21.1g16.2g
of which saturates9.8g7.5g
Carbohydrates30.9g23.6g
of which sugars19.9g15.2g
Fibre0.6g<0.5g
Protein4.8g3.6g
Salt0.19g0.14g
Contains 2 portions--
13 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Hated the taste

1 stars

Just didn’t like it. Strawberry flavour was very odd.

I like them and will buy them again.

5 stars

This is the first time I have seen these on the site. They make a nice change from the chocolate usuals. I like them and will buy them again.

Great for a change

4 stars

A lvely change...more flavours olease

Fabulous Treat

5 stars

These strawberry eclairs are fabulous and I have not seen or tasted any like them. I would highly recommend for a nice treat.

A lovely dessert

5 stars

I order this whenever I can find it on the system. which sometimes eludes me ! Not too sweet . Tends to be short dated because of the nature of the filling.

5 stars





Very tasty 👍👍

5 stars

My husband said that are really good and taste

Don’t buy them

1 stars

Hated these from the first bite, totally spoilt a chocolate eclair by putting strawberry stuff in ate. Ate half of the first one but threw the rest away

Amazing, please stock the rest of the range.

5 stars

Amazing, please stock the rest of the range.

Overall tasted great

4 stars

First time of buying these did taste a tangy think they might be better with just cream as the filling but overall tasted great love the topping makes a change from the normal chocolate eclair

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

