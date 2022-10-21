We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubicon Raw Energy Orange & Mango 4 X 500Ml

4.5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Rubicon Raw Energy Orange & Mango 4 X 500Ml
Each 500ml can† contains,†Each multipack contains 4x500ml cans

Energy
454kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 91kJ/21kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed Fruit Juice and Flavour Energy Drink with Added Caffeine, Vitamins, Sugar and Sweetener
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to contact us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconraw.co.uk.
  • Rubicon RAW Orange & Mango. Grab every ounce of RAW energy. This refreshing blend of zesty Orange and Mango is the great tasting energy drink you need.
  • Be A Force Of Nature.
  • Sometimes it can feel like we are boxed in. Each day laid out, everything predefined, experiences filtered. But it doesn't have to be this way.
  • All it takes is one spark. One taste of RAW energy to reignite your curioisty. Recharge you ambitions. Fuel your passions. To remember you are unstoppable.
  • So go live on instict, feel every moment. Wake that adventourous sprit within you. Because you are a force of nature.
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubiocon Drinks Limited.
  • 4 x 500ml Cans
  • Natural caffeine from green coffee beans
  • Packed with B-vitamins
  • 20% real fruit juice
  • Contains Ginseng & Guarana
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • Vitamins B3 (niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (20%) (Orange 9%, Mango 3.5%, Peach 3.5%, Pineapple 3.5%, Passionfruit 0.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Beans (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Root Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.rubiconraw.co.uk
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 500ml Can
Energy91kJ/21kcal454kJ/107kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g24g
of which sugars4.5g23g
Protein<0.5g0.9g
Salt0.09g0.43g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Vitamin B120.5µg (20%*)2.5µg (100%*)
*Percentage of an reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

34 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

A boost when you need it

4 stars

The combination of flavours makes this a great tasty boost. Bought as part of a promotion

.

4 stars

Bought ad part of promotion. Not badly tasting and mango taste wasnt too strong. Would buy again

Fruity flavour

5 stars

Thought i would give these a go, and was blown away with the fruity flavour it had

Delicious

5 stars

Really refreshing and delicious drink, highly recommend it

Great

5 stars

Great taste and very fruity, better than other energy drinks [product bought as part or a promotion]

Naturally fruity flavour!

5 stars

Good value for money, pack size and portion size. Great taste and pleasant flavour.

Delicous flavours!

4 stars

Amazing taste with some fizz to boot. I would recommend trying this product as you will be sure to enjoy it. I think it would also work as a mixer to an alcoholic beverage too!

Lovely flavour

4 stars

Better than other energy drinks. Not as fizzy or bubble gum tasting. Would buy again if on offer

Rubicon energy drink

5 stars

Very nice taste, keep me going for a while without sugar rush. This product was bought as a part of promotion.

Fruit energy burst

5 stars

Loved these, gave me a boost and the can size is really good!

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

