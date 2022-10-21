Rubicon Raw Energy Orange & Mango 4 X 500Ml

A boost when you need it
The combination of flavours makes this a great tasty boost. Bought as part of a promotion
.
Bought ad part of promotion. Not badly tasting and mango taste wasnt too strong. Would buy again
Fruity flavour
Thought i would give these a go, and was blown away with the fruity flavour it had
Delicious
Really refreshing and delicious drink, highly recommend it
Great
Great taste and very fruity, better than other energy drinks [product bought as part or a promotion]
Naturally fruity flavour!
Good value for money, pack size and portion size. Great taste and pleasant flavour.
Delicous flavours!
Amazing taste with some fizz to boot. I would recommend trying this product as you will be sure to enjoy it. I think it would also work as a mixer to an alcoholic beverage too!
Lovely flavour
Better than other energy drinks. Not as fizzy or bubble gum tasting. Would buy again if on offer
Rubicon energy drink
Very nice taste, keep me going for a while without sugar rush. This product was bought as a part of promotion.
Fruit energy burst
Loved these, gave me a boost and the can size is really good!