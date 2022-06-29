Bondi Sands Spf50+ Fragrance Free Face Lotion 75Ml
Product Description
- Bondi Sands SPF50+ F/F Face Lotion 75ml
- Summer is here!
- Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our Daily Moisturising Face SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion. Providing UVA and UVB protection, our water resistant formula is gentle, fast absorbing and dries to an invisible, non-greasy finish. Formulated to deliver up to 72 hours of hydration, with added aloe vera and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling deeply moisturised. Can be worn alone or under makeup.
- Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
- The Australian tan
- Very High Protection UVA & UVB
- Fragrance Free
- 4hr Water Resistant Lotion
- With Vitamin E
- 72hr Hydration
- Reef Friendly
- Australian Made
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores
- Sulphate free
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Homosalate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Ceteareth-20, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydroxyacetophenone, Carbomer, Benzyl Alcohol, Saccharide Isomerate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Triethanolamine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride
Storage
Store Below 30°C.
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1. Shake well before use.
- Step 2. Apply liberally and evenly to all unprotected areas 15 to 20 minutes before exposure to the sun.
- Step 3. Re-apply every 2 hours or more frequently when sweating, and after swimming, exercise or towel drying.
Warnings
- SUN SAFETY: AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO THE SUN. ALWAYS WEAR A HAT, PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND SUNGLASSES WHEN EXPOSED TO THE SUN. DO NOT STAY TOO LONG IN THE SUN EVEN WHILE USING A SUNSCREEN PRODUCT. KEEP BABIES AND YOUNG CHILDREN OUT OF DIRECT SUNLIGHT. OVER-EXPOSURE TO THE SUN IS A SERIOUS HEALTH THREAT. WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. PATCH TEST PRIOR TO USE. IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE. DO NOT USE ON BROKEN OR DAMAGED SKIN. KEEP OUT OF EYES.
Distributor address
- Bondi Sands®,
- PO Box 774,
- Port Melbourne,
- VIC 3207,
- Australia.
- Delphic HSE.,
Return to
- bondisands.com
- GU15 3YL,
- UK.
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
