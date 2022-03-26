We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Primula Cheese & Prawn Tube 140G

Primula Cheese & Prawn Tube 140G
Product Description

  • Cheese Spread with Prawns
  • Love to share
  • ...all our profits got to good causes!
  • ...we love to spread happiness, which is why all our profits go to good causes! For more info visit kavlitrust.com
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 140G
  • High in protein
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (55%) (Milk), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Prawns (10%) (Prawns, Salt) (Crustaceans), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Allergen Advice - see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use By: Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 7 days of opening.

Produce of

Made using EU & Non EU Milk and Non EU Prawns

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • O.Kavli AB,
  • Box 30,
  • 125 21 Älvsjö,

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline (+44) 0800 716 551

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy852kJ213kJ204kcal51kcal
Fat13.6g3.4g
of which saturates8.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g1.9g
of which sugars2.1g0.5g
Protein12.9g3.2g
Salt2.8g0.7g
Calcium410mg (51.3%*NRV)102mg (12.8%*NRV)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Bet spread cheese

5 stars

Lovey spread cheese my favourite

Lovely product but why make it smaller and up the

3 stars

Lovely product but why make it smaller and up the price at the same time

Delicious!

5 stars

This has been a staple of mine for many years both as a sandwich filler and with savoury biscuits. Until now, Tesco didn't sell Cheese and Prawn. Thank you Tesco for now stocking it!

Smaller

4 stars

Love this but dropped a star as they have changed amount to smaller size yet still same price its happening quite often now with different products

Creamy and very tasty...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Creamy and very tasty cheese spread with prawns nice for a snack or light lunch

Lovely prawn taste!...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Lovely prawn taste! Probably my favourite flavour!

Sea food is not my...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Sea food is not my thing, but this taste is just great. My partner also loves it

I like the seafood...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

I like the seafood flavour, easy to use and good with bread.

Great product. Good on...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Great product. Good on crackers, sandwiches & toast.

I m in love with the...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

I m in love with the product, I buy it every week! Let you imagine how obsessed I am with the product.

