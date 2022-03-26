Primula Cheese & Prawn Tube 140G

Bet spread cheese
Lovey spread cheese my favourite
Lovely product but why make it smaller and up the
Lovely product but why make it smaller and up the price at the same time
Delicious!
This has been a staple of mine for many years both as a sandwich filler and with savoury biscuits. Until now, Tesco didn't sell Cheese and Prawn. Thank you Tesco for now stocking it!
Smaller
Love this but dropped a star as they have changed amount to smaller size yet still same price its happening quite often now with different products
Creamy and very tasty...
Review from PRIMULA
Creamy and very tasty cheese spread with prawns nice for a snack or light lunch
Lovely prawn taste!...
Review from PRIMULA
Lovely prawn taste! Probably my favourite flavour!
Sea food is not my...
Review from PRIMULA
Sea food is not my thing, but this taste is just great. My partner also loves it
I like the seafood...
Review from PRIMULA
I like the seafood flavour, easy to use and good with bread.
Great product. Good on...
Review from PRIMULA
Great product. Good on crackers, sandwiches & toast.
I m in love with the...
Review from PRIMULA
I m in love with the product, I buy it every week! Let you imagine how obsessed I am with the product.