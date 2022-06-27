We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 400G

4.2(13)Write a review
Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 400G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
1437kJ
341kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.49g

medium

25%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pulled ham in a mustard sauce with mashed potato and peas.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pulled ham hock in creamy wholegrain mustard sauce with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Ham (18%) [Pork Leg, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Whole Milk, Peas, Water, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Mustard Seed, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Black Mustard Seed, Parsley, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Sugar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

View all British Classics Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sloppy

2 stars

Too sloppy, hardly any ham. Very disappointed

One of tescos best, should be in the finest range

5 stars

One of my most favourite tesco ready meals. The ham is tender and lean, the sauce creamy with a slight hint of mustard. The mashed potatoes nice and creamy. A SUPERB READY MEAL. I order this one often

A quick, easy and tasty meal.

5 stars

Quick and easy to microwave. Really tasty. An excellent product when one does not have time to prepare and cook a meal.

Tasty

5 stars

It is very tasty and a great mixture of protein and carbs. The calories are the right amount.

It’s really tasty

5 stars

My favourite ready meal! There’s a good balance between meat, potato & peas. I usually add in broccoli as that is my favourite vegetable. Most importantly it’s very tasty.

Quite tasty & good value for money

4 stars

Very nice as a meal and quite tasty without being over-heavy on the mustard - that suits me, but maybe not everyone. My only criticism is that the sauce is a bit runny, so could do with being a little thicker in consistency. That said, I will definitely buy this meal again.

Excellent

5 stars

Quality is excellent, the mustard sauce is perfect for me, tasty without being over powering. Quantity is just right.

Very tasty reasonably priced meal for 1

5 stars

I had this for my evening meal and thorouly enjoyed it. The mashed potatoes were excellent very smooth and buttery and the peas were also very tasty. If you like ham you will love the ham and sauce a beautiful mixture to go with the veg. This meal for 1 was plentiful and I would readily recommend this very reasonably priced meal.

Lovely Meal, But shrinking all the time

3 stars

Lovely meal. very tasty and one of my favourites. But the portions have shrunk to nearly half the size, since I started buying them. I dont eat a lot, but one of these is no longer enough to be a full meal. An adult male would probably need to have two portions to make one meal

So tasty.

5 stars

Well put together and a more than adequate middy meal.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here