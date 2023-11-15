Bloo Brilliant Gel Arctic Ocean 42g A Charter member, www.cleanright.eu

An innovation from Bloo! New Bloo Brilliant Gel with its all-in-one formula with four functions, not only cleans the toilet in every flush but also provides freshness and a brilliant shine. Bloo Brilliant Gel, our brilliant solution for your toilet. +20% more flushes: Bloo Brilliant gel provides +20% more flushes vs Power active Rim block 4 Function Formula • 1 Powerful Foam - Cleans the toilet with every flush • 2 Dirt Protection - Prevents new dirt sticking • 3 Perfume Fresh - Freshness in every flush • 4 Bright Shine - Brilliant toilets Bloo Brilliant Gel All in 1 Toilet Rim Block Cleaner, Arctic Ocean Fresh Scent, for All-Around Cleanliness, Long Lasting Freshness and Brilliant Shine • Bloo: Brilliant Gel is the first premium gel toilet rim block, providing all-around cleanliness, brilliant shine, and a special kick of freshness. • All in 1: The four-function formula prevents new dirt from sticking, cleans the toilet bowl with every flush, provides freshness, and leaves a bright shine. • Fresh Scent Experience: Enjoy the wonderful and long-lasting scent experience of Arctic Ocean, inspired by fine fragrances, every time you flush. • Long-Lasting Formula: This new and innovative gel technology enables for 20% more flushes* so that you can enjoy Bloo Brilliant Gel for even longer • Easy to Use: Remove the aluminium foil and place it under the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best. Flush to get a shiny clean toilet! How to use: Remove the aluminium foil from the toilet rim block and place it under the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best. Product Benefits: • Power Foam • Dirt Protect • Perfume Fresh • Bright Shine

Power Foam: Cleans the toilet with every flush Dirt Protect: Prevents new dirt sticking Perfume Fresh: Freshness in every flush, with subtle scent inspired by fine fragrances Brilliant Shine: Brilliant toilets, no residues and fast dissolution +20% more flushes: Bloo Brilliant gel provides +20% more flushes vs Power active Rim block

Pack size: 0.04KG

Ingredients

> 30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, < 5% Anionic Surfactant, Further ingredients: Preservation Agents (Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone), Perfumes (Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone)

Net Contents

42g ℮

Preparation and Usage