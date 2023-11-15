Bloo Brilliant Gel Arctic Ocean 42g A Charter member, www.cleanright.eu
An innovation from Bloo!New Bloo Brilliant Gel with its all-in-one formula with four functions, not only cleans the toilet in every flush but also provides freshness and a brilliant shine. Bloo Brilliant Gel, our brilliant solution for your toilet.+20% more flushes: Bloo Brilliant gel provides +20% more flushes vs Power active Rim block4 Function Formula• 1 Powerful Foam - Cleans the toilet with every flush• 2 Dirt Protection - Prevents new dirt sticking• 3 Perfume Fresh - Freshness in every flush• 4 Bright Shine - Brilliant toiletsBloo Brilliant Gel All in 1 Toilet Rim Block Cleaner, Arctic Ocean Fresh Scent, for All-Around Cleanliness, Long Lasting Freshness and Brilliant Shine• Bloo: Brilliant Gel is the first premium gel toilet rim block, providing all-around cleanliness, brilliant shine, and a special kick of freshness.• All in 1: The four-function formula prevents new dirt from sticking, cleans the toilet bowl with every flush, provides freshness, and leaves a bright shine.• Fresh Scent Experience: Enjoy the wonderful and long-lasting scent experience of Arctic Ocean, inspired by fine fragrances, every time you flush.• Long-Lasting Formula: This new and innovative gel technology enables for 20% more flushes* so that you can enjoy Bloo Brilliant Gel for even longer• Easy to Use: Remove the aluminium foil and place it under the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best. Flush to get a shiny clean toilet!How to use: Remove the aluminium foil from the toilet rim block and place it under the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best.Product Benefits:• Power Foam• Dirt Protect• Perfume Fresh• Bright Shine
Power Foam: Cleans the toilet with every flushDirt Protect: Prevents new dirt stickingPerfume Fresh: Freshness in every flush, with subtle scent inspired by fine fragrancesBrilliant Shine: Brilliant toilets, no residues and fast dissolution+20% more flushes: Bloo Brilliant gel provides +20% more flushes vs Power active Rim block
Pack size: 0.04KG
Ingredients
> 30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, < 5% Anionic Surfactant, Further ingredients: Preservation Agents (Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone), Perfumes (Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone)
Net Contents
42g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Instructions on How to Use:- Remove the aluminium foil from the rim block and place it on the rim of the toilet where the waterflow is best- Product can be attractive for children after application in the toilet, pay attention if children are near the toilet.Remove the aluminium foil from the rimblock and place it on the rim of the toilet where the waterflow is best.Product can be attractive for children after application in the toilet.Pay attention if children are near the toilet.