Oggs Millionaire Bites 126G

4.3(13)Write a review
Oggs Millionaire Bites 126G
£ 2.25
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Crushed Biscuit Base, Topped with Caramel Flavoured Filling and with a Dark Chocolate Topping
  • To Help Offset Our Carbon Footprint We Plant 250 New Trees Every Single Month
  • To find out more about the positive impact we're trying to make, visit us at www.loveoggs.com
  • "The Most Delicious Caramel Squares Ever"
  • Henry Webster, Instagram
  • Less CO2*
  • *No Dairy or Eggs in Our Recipes Means Less CO2
  • More Oggs® Flavours Available
  • Have You Tried...
  • Mini Brownie Bites
  • Epac flexible packaging
  • Indulgent Caramel Nibbles
  • Recyclable packaging
  • 66kcal per bite
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 126G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm, Palm Kernel), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Wholemeal Flour, Cocoa Powder, Partially Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, E322, E492, E332, E476, E475), Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agent (E500, E503), Colour (E160b, E100)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory handling Nuts, Sulphites, Egg & Milk Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baked for:
  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Rd.,
  • SW8 3JX.

Return to

  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Rd.,
  • SW8 3JX.
  • loveoggs.com

Net Contents

126g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bite appox (14g)
Energy 1971kJ276kJ
-471kcal66kcal
Fat 22.8g3.2g
of which saturates 12.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate 62.8g8.8g
of which sugars 40.3g5.6g
Fibre 0.9g0.1g
Protein 3.1g0.4g
Salt 0.43g0.06g
9 servings--
13 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Love the caramel flavour!

5 stars

I really like these, especially out of the fridge, where I prefer to keep anything chocolate-related, so nothing melts too early. Definitely not for sharing, as there is not a lot of them, so keep it to yourself, and have an occasional treat here and there.

Great ratio

5 stars

Lovely sized bites of goodness! Great ratio of biscuit to caramel to chocolate. Not overly sweet and rather delicious

Very sweet bites

5 stars

These Oggs millionaire bite are delicious and very sweet. I couldn't est too many at once but I guess that's good:-) they are great treat for people who are vegan.

These are perfect snack size for me! I've enjoyed

4 stars

These are perfect snack size for me! I've enjoyed having them as a pick-me-up during my work breaks. They aren't too sickly and just the right size too...though sometimes I feel I need more than one piece so the packet didn't last that long!

Really loved these!

5 stars

Really loved these! Perfect with a cuppa as a nice sweet treat

I am disappointed. The taste is a little bit stra

2 stars

I am disappointed. The taste is a little bit strange, I didn't feel the caramels taste. 9 pieces very small.

Perfect afternoon treat

5 stars

These make a great afternoon treat. The shortbread is nice and crumbly, the caramel is thick and sweet (though not at all sickly), and the chocolate finishes it off nicely.

Wow so yummy!

5 stars

My kids love these so yummy crunchy chocolate on top and crumbly biscuits undermeath. They are good value eating one of these are quite filling. Definitely will buy again

Love that these are vegan but still taste really l

5 stars

Love that these are vegan but still taste really lovely. Sweet but quite small so not sickly! Great after school treat for my son to share with his friend who has allergies. Will buy again.

Really enjoyed these and perfect for the kids' lun

4 stars

Really enjoyed these and perfect for the kids' lunchboxes too. They are quite small portion sizes so have to eat two or three at a time and they are very moreish so the packet doesn't last long! Nice taste no nasty aftertastes either.

