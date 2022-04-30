Oggs Millionaire Bites 126G

Love the caramel flavour!
I really like these, especially out of the fridge, where I prefer to keep anything chocolate-related, so nothing melts too early. Definitely not for sharing, as there is not a lot of them, so keep it to yourself, and have an occasional treat here and there.
Great ratio
Lovely sized bites of goodness! Great ratio of biscuit to caramel to chocolate. Not overly sweet and rather delicious
Very sweet bites
These Oggs millionaire bite are delicious and very sweet. I couldn't est too many at once but I guess that's good:-) they are great treat for people who are vegan.
These are perfect snack size for me! I've enjoyed having them as a pick-me-up during my work breaks. They aren't too sickly and just the right size too...though sometimes I feel I need more than one piece so the packet didn't last that long!
Really loved these!
Really loved these! Perfect with a cuppa as a nice sweet treat
I am disappointed. The taste is a little bit strange, I didn't feel the caramels taste. 9 pieces very small.
Perfect afternoon treat
These make a great afternoon treat. The shortbread is nice and crumbly, the caramel is thick and sweet (though not at all sickly), and the chocolate finishes it off nicely.
Wow so yummy!
My kids love these so yummy crunchy chocolate on top and crumbly biscuits undermeath. They are good value eating one of these are quite filling. Definitely will buy again
Love that these are vegan but still taste really lovely. Sweet but quite small so not sickly! Great after school treat for my son to share with his friend who has allergies. Will buy again.
Really enjoyed these and perfect for the kids' lunchboxes too. They are quite small portion sizes so have to eat two or three at a time and they are very moreish so the packet doesn't last long! Nice taste no nasty aftertastes either.