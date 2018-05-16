Distillers Select Pink Gin Selection Giftset 4X5cl

Product Description
- Distillers Sel Pink Gin Seln Gftst 4x5cl
- Edinburgh Gin Plum & Vanilla Gin Liqueur
- An opulent gin liqueur made with exquisitely ripe, rich plums, filled with dark fruit notes. Naturally sweet, aromatic Madagascan vanilla comes together with the fruity mulberries, aromatic lavender and piney juniper in our Classic London Dry.
- Greenall's Wild Berry Gin
- The inspiration for Greenall's wild berry comes from blackberries growing in English hedgerows. Combined with raspberries and infused with London Dry gin, the result is a luscious gin with berry notes balanced with juniper and warming spices.
- Gordon's™ Premium Pink Distilled Gin
- Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the natural sweetness of raspberries and strawberries combined with the tang of redcurrants. This blushing pink gin is bursting with berry flavours on the palate.
- Beefeater® London Pink Strawberry Gin
- The soft fruit flavours of strawberry tune perfectly with classic notes of juniper and citrus producing a finely balanced contemporary gin with a soft natural pink colour and fruit hits of strawberry on the nose and palate. Perfect with tonic water or lemonade, garnished with chopped fresh strawberries.
- Get the pink grin
- The Pink Gin Taste Sensation
- Distinct Spirits
- Pack size: 5CL
Information
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Gin Liqueur and all Gins bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
Number of uses
4
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
Distributor address
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
Return to
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
- www.giftcreation.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
5cl ℮
Safety information
Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
