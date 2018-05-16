We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aptamil Advanced 1 From Birth First Infant Milk 800G

image 1 of Aptamil Advanced 1 From Birth First Infant Milk 800G
Product Description

  • First Infant Milk
  • The experts at Aptaclub are here for you, to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
  • UK: 0800 996 1000 (8:00-20:00 Monday - Friday) Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk to contact us via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Live Chat
  • ROI : 1 800 22 12 34 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday) www.aptaclub.ie or ask@aptaclub.ie
  • Aptamil® Advanced First Infant Milk, suitable for babies from birth
  • Nutritionally Complete* (*suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months. As required by the legislation for all infant formula).
  • - No artificial preservatives**
  • - Contains DHA** (Omega-3) (**As required by the legislation for all infant formula)
  • The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time. Inspired by 50 years of research in early life science, our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts have developed Aptamil® Advanced First Infant Milk, which is suitable for combination feeding or for formula feeding.
  • Supporting you on your baby's journey - Aptamil® Advanced Follow On Milk is tailored for babies from 6 to 12 months as part of a varied, balanced diet.
  • - Our unique blend of GOS/FOS and 2'FL
  • - With Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Every Little Step Counts
  • - Factory is 100% powered by renewable electricity and sends zero waste to landfill
  • - Fully recyclable pack. Click the scoop back into the lid before recycling.
  • We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands. Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Contents may settle in transit.
  • Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
  • Aptamil Profutura is now called Aptamil Advanced
  • New name, new look, same recipe
  • First Infant Milk
  • Breastmilk Substitute
  • Suitable for combination feeding or for formula feeding
  • Palm Oil Free Oil Blend
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Milk Protein, Phospholipid (from Egg), 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Calcium Carbonate, Inositol, Taurine, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, L-Carnitine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before: See base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • A Pack Designed for You
  • Triple safety seal
  • To be sure your formula has not been opened and retains its freshness
  • Secure latch closure
  • Extra safety against contaminations and spills
  • Scoop storer
  • To keep your scoop and hands out of the power
  • Preparing Your Baby's Feed
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks; Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 3; Quantity water per feed: 90ml, 3fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 4; Quantity water per feed: 120ml, 4fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 5; Quantity water per feed: 150ml, 5fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6; Quantity water per feed: 180ml, 6fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months; Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6; Quantity water per feed: 180ml, 6fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7; Quantity water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months; Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7; Quantity water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 weeks; Approx. weight: -kg, -lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7; Quantity water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz; No. feeds per 24 hours: 3
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds until the powder is dissolved.
  • 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
  • Important Feeding Advice
  • Make up each feed as required.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best. Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XD.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • The experts at Aptaclub are here for you, to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml prepared feed
Energy276kJ
-66kcal
Fat3.4g
of which, saturates1.6g
of which, mono-unsaturates1.2g
of which, polyunsaturates0.6g
of which, LCPs†0.038g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.017g
- Docosahexaenoic (DHA)0.017g
Carbohydrate7.3g
of which, sugars7.2g
of which, lactose6.9g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.7g
of which, GOS*0.48g
of which, FOS*0.08g
of which, 2' - FL¥0.10g
Protein1.3g
Vitamin A58µg
Vitamin D31.4µg
Vitamin E1.2mg TE
Vitamin K13.1µg
Vitamin C9.0mg
Thiamin (B1)0.06mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.14mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Vitamin B60.04mg
Folate13µg
Vitamin B120.11µg
Biotin1.6µg
Pantothenic acid0.51mg
Sodium23.0mg
Potassium71mg
Chloride52mg
Calcium61mg
Phosphorus42mg
Magnesium5.3mg
Iron0.53mg
Zinc0.48mg
Copper0.052mg
Manganese0.003mg
Flouride≤006mg
Selenium3.0µg
Iodine13µg
L-Carnitine2.4mg
Choline22mg
Taurine5.3mg
Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS*)0.2g
Nucleotides2.3mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
*Galacto-oligosaccharides /-
*Fructo-oligosaccharides-
¥2' - Fucosyllactose-

Safety information

Important notice Breastfeeding is best. Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

