Aptamil Advanced 1 From Birth First Infant Milk 800G

Its a good quality, my babay loves drinking and it
Its a good quality, my babay loves drinking and it helps her with growing and its a best formula milk
Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Milk Protein, Phospholipid (from Egg), 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Calcium Carbonate, Inositol, Taurine, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, L-Carnitine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12
Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before: See base of pack
6 Months
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276kJ
|-
|66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.6g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017g
|- Docosahexaenoic (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|6.9g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|of which, GOS*
|0.48g
|of which, FOS*
|0.08g
|of which, 2' - FL¥
|0.10g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|58µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.4µg
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|3.1µg
|Vitamin C
|9.0mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|Folate
|13µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.11µg
|Biotin
|1.6µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.51mg
|Sodium
|23.0mg
|Potassium
|71mg
|Chloride
|52mg
|Calcium
|61mg
|Phosphorus
|42mg
|Magnesium
|5.3mg
|Iron
|0.53mg
|Zinc
|0.48mg
|Copper
|0.052mg
|Manganese
|0.003mg
|Flouride
|≤006mg
|Selenium
|3.0µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.4mg
|Choline
|22mg
|Taurine
|5.3mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS*)
|0.2g
|Nucleotides
|2.3mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto-oligosaccharides /
|-
|*Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|¥2' - Fucosyllactose
|-
Important notice Breastfeeding is best. Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
