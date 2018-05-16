Divine Dark Chocolate 70% Egg 90G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Hollow Egg.
- It's right that farmers get paid a Fairtrade price for their cocoa
- It's right that farmers have a voice and a say in their future
- It's right that farmers get a share of the profits they help to create
- Who said chocolate could never change the world?
- Discover more at: DIVINECHOCOLATE.COM
- 100,000 owners one purpose
- Every cocoa bean we grow & every chocolate bar we make directly improves the lives of farmers & their families.
- FSC - FSC® 100%, From well-managed forests, FSC® C005034, www.fsc.org
- Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: 99%. Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit INFO.FAIRTRADE.NET/sourcing.
- 70% Cocoa
- Plastic Free Packaging
- Co-Owned by Cocoa Farmers
- Made using Fairtrade cocoa and sugar
- Natural flavours and ingredients
- 100% pure cocoa butter
- No palm oil or soya
- Every Bar Directly Improved the Lives of Farmers
- Committed to Making a Difference
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - DE
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla
Allergy Information
- May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Egg and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using Ghanaian cocoa
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Divine Chocolate Ltd,
- Sustainable Workspaces,
- Riverside Building,
- County Hall,
- Westminster Bridge Rd,
- London,
Return to
- Divine Chocolate Ltd,
- Sustainable Workspaces,
- Riverside Building,
- County Hall,
- Westminster Bridge Rd,
- London,
- SE1 7PB.
- DIVINECHOCOLATE.COM
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2439kJ
|-
|583kcal
|Fat
|46.3g
|Of which Saturates
|28.4g
|Carbohydrates
|29.7g
|Of which Sugars
|26.9g
|Fibre
|9.7g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.