Garnier Micellar Make Up Remover Eco Pads 3Pack

4.8(750)
£9.00

£3.00/each

Garnier Micellar Make Up Remover Eco Pads 3Pack
Set of 3 Eco Pads: This box contains 3 reusable makeup remover eco pads, a sustainable alternative to face wipes. Use with your favourite Micellar water for perfectly cleansed skinPerfectly Cleansed Skin: Wet Eco Pad with Garnier Micellar Water to remove all types of make-up and cleanse skin. Suitable to use on lips, eyes and faceUltra-Soft on Skin: Made from 100% Polyester, our micro-fibre Eco Pads gently cleanse the skin without any harsh rubbingWash & Reuse : Each pad can be washed upto 1000 times to help minimise daily cotton pad wastage. Hand wash it with soap and water after every use and for a deeper cleaning action. Put it in the washing machine with your laundry once a week. Lay flat to dry.Garnier's first ultra soft, reusable micro-fibre Eco Pads are the perfect sustainable alternative to cotton pads, for the ultimate make-up removal and cleansing action. Each pad lasts up to 1000 washes and reduces daily cotton pad wastage. Use with a Garnier Micellar Water to perfectly remove all types of make-up and cleanse skin. The reusable micro-fibre pads are made from 100% polyester. Suitable for face, eyes and lips. No need to rub. Ultra soft. Hygienic. Easy to wash and reuse: hand wash it with soap and water after every use and for a deeper cleaning action put it in the washing machine with your laundry once a week. Lay flat to dry. This is a reusable product which is part of Garnier's effort to help minimise daily consumer waste.
Looking for an effective yet gentle way of removing make-up and cleansing skin in one easy step? Garnier's first ultra-soft, reusable micro-fibre Eco Pads are the perfect sustainable alternative to cotton pads, for the ultimate make-up removal and cleansing action. Pair with a Micellar Water of your choice to gently lift make-up and dirt from the skin to leave it free of impurities and make-up to reveal skin's natural glow.Goes well withMicellar Cleansing Water for Sensitive Skin 400mlMicellar Cleansing Water for Sensitive Skin 700mlMicellar Rose Water for Dull Skin 400mlMicellar Hyaluronic Aloe Cleansing Water for Dehydrated Skin 400mlMicellar Water Facial Cleanser for Delicate Skin and Eyes, 400mlMicellar Water Oil Infused Facial Cleanser for Waterproof Makeup 400ml
Pad made from 100% polyester
Leaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme
