Garnier Micellar Make Up Remover Eco Pads 3Pack

Set of 3 Eco Pads: This box contains 3 reusable makeup remover eco pads, a sustainable alternative to face wipes. Use with your favourite Micellar water for perfectly cleansed skin Perfectly Cleansed Skin: Wet Eco Pad with Garnier Micellar Water to remove all types of make-up and cleanse skin. Suitable to use on lips, eyes and face Ultra-Soft on Skin: Made from 100% Polyester, our micro-fibre Eco Pads gently cleanse the skin without any harsh rubbing Wash & Reuse : Each pad can be washed upto 1000 times to help minimise daily cotton pad wastage. Hand wash it with soap and water after every use and for a deeper cleaning action. Put it in the washing machine with your laundry once a week. Lay flat to dry. Garnier's first ultra soft, reusable micro-fibre Eco Pads are the perfect sustainable alternative to cotton pads, for the ultimate make-up removal and cleansing action. Each pad lasts up to 1000 washes and reduces daily cotton pad wastage. Use with a Garnier Micellar Water to perfectly remove all types of make-up and cleanse skin. The reusable micro-fibre pads are made from 100% polyester. Suitable for face, eyes and lips. No need to rub. Ultra soft. Hygienic. Easy to wash and reuse: hand wash it with soap and water after every use and for a deeper cleaning action put it in the washing machine with your laundry once a week. Lay flat to dry. This is a reusable product which is part of Garnier's effort to help minimise daily consumer waste.

Looking for an effective yet gentle way of removing make-up and cleansing skin in one easy step? Garnier's first ultra-soft, reusable micro-fibre Eco Pads are the perfect sustainable alternative to cotton pads, for the ultimate make-up removal and cleansing action. Pair with a Micellar Water of your choice to gently lift make-up and dirt from the skin to leave it free of impurities and make-up to reveal skin's natural glow.

Pad made from 100% polyester