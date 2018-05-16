Mowi 4 Smoked Scottish Salmon Slices 100G

Product Description
- Scottish Smoked Salmon Slices
- Make salmon part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For recipe inspiration go to www.mowisalmon.co.uk
- Mowi kilnmasters expertly dry, cure and smoke our Mowi salmon over many hours to give a firm 'bite' and quality texture.
- Our Signature rich smoky taste comes from traditional oak chips and is distinctive without over-powering. We carefully slice to provide 4 whole slices that are easy to lift out of the pack. Every slice is also high in Omega 3. The omega symbol is in our name.
- High in Omega 3: Each serving (2 slices) typically has 845 mg Omega 3 of which 384 mg are DHA and EPA. Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from a producer inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- Responsibly Farmed
- 4 Easy to Separate Slices
- No bits or tearing
- Rich smokiness and cured for longer
- Pioneering Responsible Farming Excellence Since 1964
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 100G
- EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart
- High in Omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Salmo salar) (97%) (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date: see front of pack.Once opened use within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Keep in the fridge below 5°C
Produce of
The Mowi salmon in this product is responsibly farm-raised and packed with care in Scotland (UK)
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion: To allow the smoky flavour to develop, take your Smoked Salmon out of the fridge 20 mins before serving.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Mowi,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- KY11 2YW,
- Scotland,
- UK.
Return to
- Mowi,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- KY11 2YW,
- Scotland,
- UK.
- Mowi,
- Rinmore,
- Ballylar,
- Letterkenny,
- Co. Donegal,
- F92 T677,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) Per 2 Slices
|Energy kJ
|846kJ
|423kJ
|Energy kcal
|202kcal
|101kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|5.2g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|0.8g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|24.6g
|12.3g
|Salt
|3.20g
|1.60g
|Omega 3
|1690mg
|845mg
|of which DHA+EPA
|768mg
|384mg
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.