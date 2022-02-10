Good Catch Classic Style Fish Free Burgers 2 Pack 227G

Tastes good, especially with a bit of vegan mayo o
Tastes good, especially with a bit of vegan mayo or tartar sauce. Not going to blow you away though.
Perfect
Vegan, gluten free and very high in protein. I very much enjoyed these with some homemade tartare sauce and salad. I had the patties plain this time but might try them in a bun next time (vegan gluten free buns are difficult to find). Definitely recommend these and the mini ‘fish’ and ‘crab’ cakes too.
Very yummmmm....
I loved these. I've been a vegan for way too many years to remember exactly what fish cakes taste like but I nevertheless thought that these were delicious. They don't have the soft flaky texture of fish but that didn't matter to me.
Do not buy
I hoped these would be a light but instead are tough as if they were made out of seitan. I will definitely not be buying those again.