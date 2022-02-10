We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Catch Classic Style Fish Free Burgers 2 Pack 227G

Write a review
£ 3.75
£16.52/kg

Product Description

  • Fish-Free Burgers made with vegetable protein (19%), quick-frozen
  • Check out our website for more recipes!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C103668, www.fsc.org
  • Off The Hook™
  • Made with Vegetable Protein (19%), Quick-Frozen
  • Real Seafood Taste
  • High Protein
  • Flaky Whitefish-Style Texture
  • Chef-Created Flavor
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 227G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Concentrate, Celery, Green Onion, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Chickpea Flour, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Lemon Juice, Broad Bean Protein, Lentil Protein, Maize Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Onion Powder, Yeast Extracts, Navy Bean Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spice

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: see ingredients in capitals

Storage

Uncooked / keep frozen (-18ºC) until use. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Preheat skillet (cast iron preferred) over medium heat and add oil.
2. Place frozen burgers on skillet. Do not overcrowd.
3. For food safety, cook burgers with lid on, flipping occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C), approximately 10 - 12 minutes.

Importer address

  • Gathered Foods,
  • Zandbergen World's Finest Meat,
  • Industrieweg 66,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Gathered Foods,
  • Zandbergen World's Finest Meat,
  • Industrieweg 66,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.
  • sales@goodcatchfoods.com
  • goodcatchfoods.com

Net Contents

2 x 113.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy520 kJ / 124 kcal
Fat4,0 g
- of which saturates0,5 g
Carbohydrates1,9 g
- of which sugars0,7 g
Protein 20 g
Salt1,1 g
4 Reviews

Tastes good, especially with a bit of vegan mayo o

4 stars

Tastes good, especially with a bit of vegan mayo or tartar sauce. Not going to blow you away though.

Perfect

5 stars

Vegan, gluten free and very high in protein. I very much enjoyed these with some homemade tartare sauce and salad. I had the patties plain this time but might try them in a bun next time (vegan gluten free buns are difficult to find). Definitely recommend these and the mini ‘fish’ and ‘crab’ cakes too.

Very yummmmm....

5 stars

I loved these. I've been a vegan for way too many years to remember exactly what fish cakes taste like but I nevertheless thought that these were delicious. They don't have the soft flaky texture of fish but that didn't matter to me.

Do not buy

2 stars

I hoped these would be a light but instead are tough as if they were made out of seitan. I will definitely not be buying those again.

