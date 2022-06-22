We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fray Bentos Steak & Gravy Pie 425G

2.6(14)Write a review
Fray Bentos Steak & Gravy Pie 425G
£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Product Description

  • Beef in gravy topped with puff pastry
  • Why Not Try Our...
  • Vegetarian Pie
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Beef (15%), Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), White Pepper, Tomato Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook 25 Mins
Place in a pre-heated oven (425°F / 220°C / Gas mark 7). Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust has risen and is golden brown.
For Fan Assisted Ovens: Follow manufacturer's guidelines for temperature and cooking time.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important: Remove Lid Before Baking
  • How to Use
  • Open
  • Remove lid using a robust can opener, we highly recommend both the Brabantia Essential Line and OXO Good Grips openers. Place opened can on a baking tray...

Number of uses

This pie contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Berzyna 81,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
Energy598kJ/1271kJ/
-143kcal304kcal
Fat6.6g14.0g
of which saturates3.8g8.1g
Carbohydrate15.0g31.9g
of which sugars0.4g0.9g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein5.5g11.7g
Salt0.81g1.72g
This pie contains 2 servings--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Tinned Meat, Pies & Spreads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quick and tasty for dinner

4 stars

I bought Fray Bentos Steak &Gravy Pie to have in my store cupboard for days when I wanted a quick and easy dinner. The contents were of good quality and the gravy was tasty. The pastry top was light and crispy. There could have been a bit more steak inside but I know that would affect the price point. It smelled very appetising whilst cooking. It is a useful standby store cupboard item and I will be buying it in the future.

Meatless pie

3 stars

Nice heavy shame about the lack of meat should be called pastry pie

Tasty and easy.

4 stars

Tasty and easy.

We find fray bentos pies very tasty and of a high

5 stars

We find fray bentos pies very tasty and of a high standard

Poor

3 stars

Not enough meat.

taste lovely flavour well cooked steak too

5 stars

taste lovely flavour well cooked steak too

Pie time

5 stars

Very tasty easy to cook good price have not eaten since childhood still has the greatest flavour 😋

Only worth £1 max

1 stars

Dont blame Fray Bentos, Its Baxter's that produce these.

Swindle!

1 stars

Got to agree with all the others. Unusual for something to get consistently low marks, but in this case it deserves it. About five minuscule chunks of beef in a small amount of gravy. Gravy was tasty but that’s about it. Just can’t understand how Fray Bentos still manage to sell these apologies for pies. I won’t be buying again, but unfortunately I’ve got a Steak and kidney one in the store cupboard, but after that, no thanks!

i like the Tin

1 stars

The filling like usual is pig slop but i only ever buy these sometimes just for the tin to make my own pie, this company should be ashamed

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here