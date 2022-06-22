Fray Bentos Steak & Gravy Pie 425G

Quick and tasty for dinner
I bought Fray Bentos Steak &Gravy Pie to have in my store cupboard for days when I wanted a quick and easy dinner. The contents were of good quality and the gravy was tasty. The pastry top was light and crispy. There could have been a bit more steak inside but I know that would affect the price point. It smelled very appetising whilst cooking. It is a useful standby store cupboard item and I will be buying it in the future.
Meatless pie
Nice heavy shame about the lack of meat should be called pastry pie
Tasty and easy.
We find fray bentos pies very tasty and of a high
Poor
Not enough meat.
taste lovely flavour well cooked steak too
Pie time
Very tasty easy to cook good price have not eaten since childhood still has the greatest flavour 😋
Only worth £1 max
Dont blame Fray Bentos, Its Baxter's that produce these.
Swindle!
Got to agree with all the others. Unusual for something to get consistently low marks, but in this case it deserves it. About five minuscule chunks of beef in a small amount of gravy. Gravy was tasty but that’s about it. Just can’t understand how Fray Bentos still manage to sell these apologies for pies. I won’t be buying again, but unfortunately I’ve got a Steak and kidney one in the store cupboard, but after that, no thanks!
i like the Tin
The filling like usual is pig slop but i only ever buy these sometimes just for the tin to make my own pie, this company should be ashamed