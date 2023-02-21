Corona Tropical Variety Pack 8X330ml
Product Description
- Alcoholic Sparkling Water
- Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Made with Real Fruit Juice*
- Nothing beats a sunset at the beach, but this comes pretty close. Refreshingly light, Corona Tropical is crafted with high quality ingredients and Real Fruit Juice* to bring the best of nature closer to you. Enjoy the Corona way - served with a slice of lime
- Lime & Guava: Nothing says Corona quite like lime. Our Lime & Cactus balances the classic refreshment of lime with the sweet aroma of tropical fruit. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, natural taste of Corona Tropical - an alcoholic sparkling water made with real fruit juice.
- Raspberry & Lemon: Real Raspberry Juice meets a touch of light, citrusy refreshment. Raspberry & Lemon is a fresh and flavourful combination that's sparkling and easy-drinking.
- Grapefruit & Lemongrass: Grapefruit & Lemongrass brings a zesty citrus twist to the delightful flavour of real pink grapefruit juice. It's flavourful but not too sweet - just crisp, relaxing, and refreshing with every sip.
- Licensed by Cervecería Modelo de México, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.
- Gluten-Free
- 96 Calories
- Pack size: 2640ML
Information
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Name and address
- Inbev Belgium,
- Bd Industriel 21,
- B-1070 Brussels,
- Belgium.
Importer address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
8 x 330ml ℮
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Spirit, Grape Juice from Concentrate* (4.1%), Lime Juice from Concentrate* (2%), Natural Flavourings, Carbon Dioxide
Storage
- Best Before: See Base of Pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|121kJ / 29kcal
|399kJ / 96kJ
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|3.6g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0.03g
