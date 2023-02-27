We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lucozade Alert Tropical Burst 500Ml

Lucozade Alert Tropical Burst 500Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.55

£0.31/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

each 500ml gives you
Energy
371kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.1g

-

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

SPARKLING TROPICAL ENERGY DRINK WITH SUGAR AND SWEETENERS
Contains a source of Phenylalanine
Get sharp with 'New' Lucozade Alert. A new and distinctive stimulation drink range from the iconic Lucozade brand. Lucozade Alert contains caffeine and vitamin B3 which helps reduce tiredness whilst still offering that same great Lucozade taste.As well as tasting great, we can reassure you that our drinks containers are fully recyclable and there are prompts to do so on the can.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Pineapple, Mango, Passion Fruit)), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 servings

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursContains Sweeteners

View all Sports Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here