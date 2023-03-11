We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 6 X 70Ml

4.4(83)Write a review
£1.50
£0.36/100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1179kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream, covered in a milk chocolate flavour coating.
  • 6 Milk Choc Ices
  • Silky vanilla flavour ice cream covered in a crisp milk chocolate flavour shell CRISPY MILK CHOC
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating [Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 70ml e (420ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne choc ice (42g)
Energy1179kJ / 283kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat18.5g7.8g
Saturates16.8g7.1g
Carbohydrate25.6g10.7g
Sugars17.3g7.3g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein3.2g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

83 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely choc ices. 5 stars from me.

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless. The only thing with a bit of flavour is the chocolate.

for the price these are really good, great for a q

5 stars

for the price these are really good, great for a quick snack

Nice, value for money.

4 stars

These are very good, would recommend them to anyone.

Everyone spoils me

5 stars

For me the quality was top class. I am a pushover for ice cream but I am nearly 82 and I have earned the pleasure

Hubby happy

4 stars

Bought 4 my hubby + he says they r nice. Just a bit small but stil njoyed them

These choc ices are becoming a joke !! they appear

2 stars

These choc ices are becoming a joke !! they appear to be smaller each time I buy them and now fewer in a box

Just as a choc ice should be

5 stars

The choc ice cream are lovely my 17 month old grandson loves them only ice cream he is interested in

Great

5 stars

Best Choc Ices I have ever tasted...

Not to my taste

1 stars

Pretty tasteless

1-10 of 83 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

