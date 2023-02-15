We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco No Added Sugar Cloudy Lemonade 330Ml

Energy
34kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cloudy lemonade soft drink with lemon fruit from concentrate and sweetener.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SWEET & ZINGY Made with real lemons for a sweet citrus taste
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy10kJ / 2kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.8g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g0.2g
Salt0.01g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

72 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Bring it back!!!

5 stars

Tesco please start stocking this again!! You still make the bottles so i dont understand why not the cans!! This is by far the nicest drink around and the 2lr bottles just aren't the same!! Why have you stopped stocking it??

Brig it back to the shelves, pleeease!

5 stars

My son had it with his meal every evening, he loves the flavour, refreshing on summer afternoons and excellent with Pimms. My only grouse is when will it be back in stock please!!

So refreshing

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Great refreshing taste.

Great little can

5 stars

Lovely, refreshing drink.

Excellent quality for the price

5 stars

Very good quality and really refreshing. Excellent flavour!!

It’s really good and it’s okay as second choice to

5 stars

It’s really good and it’s okay as second choice to the Tesco Pink Lemonade, which we love and seems to be no longer available. Have you stopped supplying Tesco Pink Lemonade? It’s far better and nicer. BRING IT BACK!!!!

Great thirst quencher

5 stars

This is delicious and very refreshing straight from the fridge. It has a lovely lemon tang and is not too sweet.

A must buy

5 stars

Really lovely taste and a fantastic price

Refreshing

5 stars

Very tasty, nice sharpness of lemon and low sugar, perfect

Refreshing

5 stars

Really refreshing, not keen on lemonade but this is lovely.

