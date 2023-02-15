Tesco No Added Sugar Cloudy Lemonade 330Ml

Bring it back!!!
Tesco please start stocking this again!! You still make the bottles so i dont understand why not the cans!! This is by far the nicest drink around and the 2lr bottles just aren't the same!! Why have you stopped stocking it??
Brig it back to the shelves, pleeease!
My son had it with his meal every evening, he loves the flavour, refreshing on summer afternoons and excellent with Pimms. My only grouse is when will it be back in stock please!!
So refreshing
Excellent value for money. Great refreshing taste.
Great little can
Lovely, refreshing drink.
Excellent quality for the price
Very good quality and really refreshing. Excellent flavour!!
It’s really good and it’s okay as second choice to the Tesco Pink Lemonade, which we love and seems to be no longer available. Have you stopped supplying Tesco Pink Lemonade? It’s far better and nicer. BRING IT BACK!!!!
Great thirst quencher
This is delicious and very refreshing straight from the fridge. It has a lovely lemon tang and is not too sweet.
A must buy
Really lovely taste and a fantastic price
Refreshing
Very tasty, nice sharpness of lemon and low sugar, perfect
Refreshing
Really refreshing, not keen on lemonade but this is lovely.