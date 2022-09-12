We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange & Mango Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml

Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange & Mango Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml
£1.35
£0.18/100ml

One glass

Energy
14kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar orange and mango juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange From Concentrate (32%), Mango Puree from concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.4g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
19 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Do not buy

1 stars

So strong even a tea spoon in a glass of water was to much!

I love the juice but I wouldn’t say it’s quite qua

5 stars

I love the juice but I wouldn’t say it’s quite quadruple strength

Tasty squash

5 stars

Tastes good even with only using a tiny bit.

Loved it great flavour

5 stars

Really nice flavour great value for the money

I purchase the quadruple orange and mango squash,

4 stars

I purchase the quadruple orange and mango squash, my grandchildren always ask for it. It keeps well. I sometime make a jelly with it.

strong strength squash.

3 stars

This squash is very strong at quadruple strength and I worry about kids putting too much in their glass when making a drink themselves. It was quite adequate at double strength. On the plus side, a bottle does last a long time as you don't use so much to make your drink.

Just as good as the branded version

5 stars

Delicious and just as good as the branded version. Only need a small amount in the glass depending on individual taste.

Try this drink, you won't be sorry.

4 stars

Great taste more mango flavour than orange.No problem with making up the drink.

Win/win!

4 stars

4 times strength, so saves on plastic and room in the cupboard. Great taste. Will definitely be purchasing again

Economical and Good-flavoured Squash

5 stars

I have bought this product many times. Until recently it was in double-strength form. This quadruple-strength version is just as good and more economical - only a tiny amount is needed to make a well-flavoured drink. I take several tablet daily and this is so much nicer than plain water to help them down.

1-10 of 19 reviews

