Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange & Mango Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml

Do not buy
So strong even a tea spoon in a glass of water was to much!
I love the juice but I wouldn’t say it’s quite qua
I love the juice but I wouldn’t say it’s quite quadruple strength
Tasty squash
Tastes good even with only using a tiny bit.
Loved it great flavour
Really nice flavour great value for the money
I purchase the quadruple orange and mango squash,
I purchase the quadruple orange and mango squash, my grandchildren always ask for it. It keeps well. I sometime make a jelly with it.
strong strength squash.
This squash is very strong at quadruple strength and I worry about kids putting too much in their glass when making a drink themselves. It was quite adequate at double strength. On the plus side, a bottle does last a long time as you don't use so much to make your drink.
Just as good as the branded version
Delicious and just as good as the branded version. Only need a small amount in the glass depending on individual taste.
Try this drink, you won't be sorry.
Great taste more mango flavour than orange.No problem with making up the drink.
Win/win!
4 times strength, so saves on plastic and room in the cupboard. Great taste. Will definitely be purchasing again
Economical and Good-flavoured Squash
I have bought this product many times. Until recently it was in double-strength form. This quadruple-strength version is just as good and more economical - only a tiny amount is needed to make a well-flavoured drink. I take several tablet daily and this is so much nicer than plain water to help them down.