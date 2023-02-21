We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yalumba The Y Series Merlot 750Ml

Product Description

  • Yalumba The Y Series Merlot 750Ml
  • Established in 1849, Yalumba is the oldest family-owned winery in Australia. Founded by Samuel Smith, in the heart of the Barossa, the Hill-Smith family has continued to run the business for six generations.
  • At Yalumba there is a long held belief that wine of quality comes from vines with pedigree and unity with their natural environment.
  • The Y Series is a collection of iconic classics and exciting new varietals. Each wine is authentically crafted with fruit from South Australia's most celebrated wine regions.
  • This fresh merlot delivers bright flavours of strawberries and red fruits with hints of exotic spices. Try with a delicious slow cooked casserole.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Expressive, fresh and bright with mulberry and violet aromatics and beautiful long tannins

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Yalumba

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Made with minimal winemaker intervention and 100% wild yeast fermentation to showcase the best of this variety.

History

  • Yalumba believe that one good wine leads to another. The Y Series was created with that belief in mind. It represents a collection of iconic classics and exciting new varietals, each authentically crafted with fruit from South Australia's most celebrated wine regions.

Regional Information

  • Grapes are sourced from premium viticultural regions of South Australia and are carefully handpicked to ensure optimal ripeness.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Fine Wine of Australia

Warnings

  • IT IS SAFEST NOT TO DRINK WHILE PREGNANT.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Yalumba,
  • 40 Eden Valley Road,
  • Angaston,
  • South Australia 5353.

Importer address

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • U.K.

  • www.yalumba.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

I’m very sorry but we haven’t tried it yet.

3 stars

I’m very sorry but we haven’t tried it yet.

fresh and fruity - yum!

5 stars

fresh and fruity - yum!

