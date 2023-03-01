Berocca Immuno Orange Flavoured Sugar Free Tablets 30S

Food supplement with sweeteners

Berocca Immuno is packed with 11 vitamins and minerals including high-strength vitamin C, vitamins D, A, B6, B9 & B12 as well as Zinc, Copper, Iron & Selenium, which all support your immune system - your body's natural defender. Contains vitamins B6 and B12 which help to support energy release and reduce tiredness & fatigue, keeping you on top form. Contains vitamin E, an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Berocca Immuno is free from sugar and caffeine.

Not suitable for vegetarians. Berocca is a registered trademark of Bayer.

No caffeine or sugar For adults and children aged 12 and over

Ingredients

Acid (Citric Acid), Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Bulking Agent (Isomalt), Flavourings, Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Colours (E101, E160a, Beetroot Juice Powder), Zinc Citrate, Retinyl Palmitate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Cyanocobalamin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, Cholecalciferol, Anti-Foaming Agent (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Sodium Selenite

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage