Libby's Pineapple Slices In Juice 425G

Libby's Pineapple Slices In Juice 425G
£ 0.80
£3.08/kg DR.WT
Per 1/4 pack
  • Energy238kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ

Product Description

  • Pineapple Slices in Pineapple Juice
  • www.recycle.com
  • Label - Paper - Widely recyclable
  • Can - Steel - Widely recyclable
  • ® Reg. Trademarks used under Authorisation of the Owners.
  • 1 of 5 a Day = 1/4 of can
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Pineapple Juice

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before : see end of can

Name and address

  • Specially packed for:
  • Peaty Mills plc,
  • ME19 5SH,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Peaty Mills plc,
  • ME19 5SH,
  • United Kingdom.

Drained weight

255g

Net Contents

432g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 1/4 pack (108g)Daily allowances %RI*Daily allowances RI* for an average adult
Energy217kJ238kJ8400kJ
-51kcal56kcal3%2000kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g<1%70g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g1%20g
Carbohydrate12.2g13g
of which sugars12.2g13g15%90g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein0.3g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g<1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
