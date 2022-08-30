We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bbq Beef Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

Tesco Bbq Beef Flavour Instant Noodles 85G
£0.35
£4.12/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
875kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

low

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Barbecue beef flavour instant noodles.
  • Packed with flavour
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Noodles [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil], Seasoning [Flavourings (Barley), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Potassium Chloride, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Onion, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Extract].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 300ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the boiling water, boil for 3 minutes, then add sachet contents, stir and boil for about 1 minute until water is absorbed. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

bland - no flavour

1 stars

worse noodles ever, no flavour what so ever with the powdered flavouring, wont but again thats for sure

My son enjoys them. Would given 5 stars only they

4 stars

My son enjoys them. Would given 5 stars only they smell so strong and it's not great around the house.

Avoid!!

1 stars

Literally the most disgusting thing I have ever eaten. They taste like charcoal and leave a horrible aftertaste, like a burnt, wet shoe in your mouth. I am the least fussy eater in the world and I could only manage a couple of mouthfuls before they went in the bin. Pay a bit more and get some decent noodles.

Not enjoyable enough to want it again

3 stars

Very mediocre! This has a very pleasant beefy flavour but the strength of the flavour is muted - the flavour doesn’t have much impact. I ate a whole packet in one sitting (which is a lot of fat in one go) but I still didn’t feel satisfied afterwards - I needed something extra to fill me up.

Nice for the price, could maybe be a little strong

4 stars

Nice for the price, could maybe be a little stronger flavour, but worth the cost

It was okay

3 stars

It was okay

Awful….who thought these were a good idea 🤢

1 stars

Just tastes like dirt/burnt. I was so surprised with the taste as the initial smell of the powder was promising but they are really awful. I couldn’t finish them 🤢 I don’t understand who approved these. don’t recommend and would give 0 stars if I could

