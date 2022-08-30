Tesco Bbq Beef Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

bland - no flavour
worse noodles ever, no flavour what so ever with the powdered flavouring, wont but again thats for sure
My son enjoys them. Would given 5 stars only they smell so strong and it's not great around the house.
Avoid!!
Literally the most disgusting thing I have ever eaten. They taste like charcoal and leave a horrible aftertaste, like a burnt, wet shoe in your mouth. I am the least fussy eater in the world and I could only manage a couple of mouthfuls before they went in the bin. Pay a bit more and get some decent noodles.
Not enjoyable enough to want it again
Very mediocre! This has a very pleasant beefy flavour but the strength of the flavour is muted - the flavour doesn’t have much impact. I ate a whole packet in one sitting (which is a lot of fat in one go) but I still didn’t feel satisfied afterwards - I needed something extra to fill me up.
Nice for the price, could maybe be a little stronger flavour, but worth the cost
It was okay
Awful….who thought these were a good idea 🤢
Just tastes like dirt/burnt. I was so surprised with the taste as the initial smell of the powder was promising but they are really awful. I couldn’t finish them 🤢 I don’t understand who approved these. don’t recommend and would give 0 stars if I could