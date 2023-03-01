We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Better You D3000 +K2 Vitamin D+K2 Oraly Spray 12Ml

Better You D3000 +K2 Vitamin D+K2 Oraly Spray 12Ml

Vegetarian

Better You D3000 +K2 Vit D+K2 Oraly Spray 12ml
Delivering a dosage of 3000IU vitamin D3 and 75µg of vitamin K2 per 3 sprays. D3000+K2 Vitamin D Daily Oral Spray is formulated to provide optimal nutritional delivery of these two vital vitamins.Each spray delivers a plume of the active vitamin D+K2 in micro-sized droplets that coat and permeate the soft-tissue of the inner cheek, delivering the essential nutrients into the rich vein system below.
BetterYou are an innovative natural health company specialising in the supplementation of the growing number of key nutrients lost through our dramatically changing diet and lifestyle. Our products stand alone in the market place by their unique levels of quality and effectiveness.
3 sprays deliver 3000IU (75µg) of vitamin D plus 75µg of vitamin K2A convenient alternative to tablets and capsules
Pack size: 12ML
Supports a normal immune systemMaintains normal bones and teethSupports normal blood clotting

Ingredients

Water, Xylitol, Acacia Gum, Menaquinone-7 (Vitamin K2), Sunflower Lecithin, Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Peppermint Oil, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), DL-a Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

30 daily doses

Net Contents

12ml

Preparation and Usage

Press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your mouth or on the inside of your cheek. Replace the cap after use.

