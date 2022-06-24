We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Firepit Korean Inspired Triple Chilli Rub & Glaze Kit 68G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Firepit Korean Inspired Triple Chilli Rub & Glaze Kit 68G
£1.50
£0.22/10g

1/4 pack

Energy
196kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet and spicy glaze with concentrated pineapple juice, tomato paste, ground cayenne pepper, smoked chipotle and ground ancho chillies. Spice rub with smoked paprika, smoked chipotle, ground cayenne pepper, ground ancho chillies and tomato powder.
  • Spicy sweet and tangy rub and glaze For grilled chicken, fish and vegetables
  • Spicy and tangy
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Sweet and Spicy Glaze: Sugar, Fructose, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Pineapple Juice (10%), Tomato Paste, Red Pepper Extract, Garlic Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Chipotle Chilli, Ground Ancho Chilli, Ground Ginger, Ground Star Anise, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Spice Rub: Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Ground Paprika, Maltodextrin, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Chipotle Chilli (5%), Garlic Powder, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Crushed Chilli, Ground Ancho Chilli (4%), Black Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Ground Ginger, Paprika Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ground Cumin, Ground Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

68g e (Glaze 50g, Rub 18g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 pack (17g)
Energy1155kJ / 274kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat3.3g0.6g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate50.6g8.6g
Sugars43.0g7.3g
Fibre9.5g1.6g
Protein5.7g1.0g
Salt2.63g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Marinades & Seasoning Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic with chicken or pork. If you like it spicy this is just the perfect choice!!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here