Simply Cook Masala Baked Salmon Kit 29G

So tasty
So tasty - a gourmet meal
One of my Favourites!
One of my favourites! Really tasty dish. I used more spinach at the end to give a bit more veg.
Delicious
Very simple to prepare. Excellent flavour. Really enjoyed it and would buy again.
Lots of messing around for a poor dinner
we have tried many Simply cook kits but this one wasn't cooked after the times stated on the card, after I had prepped the sauce I had to cook the vegetables for almost double the amount of time and they were still hard so not impressed. I cut the veg small and pre-heated the oven so no idea why it didn't work