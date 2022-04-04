We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simply Cook Masala Baked Salmon Kit 29G

4.2(4)Write a review
Simply Cook Masala Baked Salmon Kit 29G
£2.50
£8.63/100g

Product Description

  • Masala Baked Salmon Recipe Kit
  • 3 Step Recipe Inside
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • 25 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 29G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Veg Mix (5g): Ground Spices (Turmeric, Cumin, Cayenne Chilli, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cinnamon), Salt, Maltodextrin, Fenugreek Seeds, Black Onion Seed, Fennel Seed, Dill Seed, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Ground Bay, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Masala Pan Sauce (15g): Carrot Juice, Salt, Mushroom Juice, Ground Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Paprika, Nutmeg, Black Pepper), Water, Onion Juice, Onion Powder, Tomato Puree, Onion Powder, Garlic Puree, Sunflower Oil, Nigella Seed Rub (9g): Light Brown Sugar, Cracked Coriander, Sea Salt, Minced Onion, Ground Ginger, Cumin Seed, Black Onion Seed (Nigella Seed), Crushed Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Lemon Peel, Cracked Green Peppercorn, Minced Garlic, Natural Lemon Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold & underlined.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Masala Baked Salmon
  • Get Prepped
  • Preheat the oven to 200C / fan 180C/gas mark 6
  • Cut the 300g cauliflower into florets and the 250g new potatoes into quarters.
  • Finely chop the shallot.
  • Step 1
  • Toss the cauliflower and new potatoes in some oil on a baking tray with the Roasted Veg Mix and cook in the oven for 15 mins.
  • Step 2
  • Heat some oil in a pan over medium-low heat and fry the shallot for 5 mins.
  • Meanwhile, add the Masala Pan Sauce and 50ml water and stir well for 2 mins over a medium-low heat.
  • Add the 150ml creme fraiche and cook for 2-3 more mins, so it thickens slightly.
  • Step 3
  • Sprinkle the Nigella Seed Rub over the salmon and press it into the fillets.
  • Once the veg has had 15 mins, put the 2 salmon fillets on the same tray and cook in the oven for 10 more mins.
  • Just before the salmon is done, fry the 100g spinach in an oiled pan for 2 mins, until lightly wilted.
  • Serve the salmon and veg with the sauce poured over.
  • Enjoy!
  • We know every oven, hob, & grill is different, so these are guidelines only.
  • At a Glance
  • Step 1
  • Roast your veg with the Roasted Veg Mix.
  • Step 2
  • Create your Masala Pan Sauce.
  • Step 3
  • Cover your salmon with Nigella Seed Rub and bake.
  • What You Get
  • Roasted Veg Mix
  • Masala Pan Sauce
  • Nigella Seed Rub
  • Just Add
  • Just add fresh ingredients:
  • Shopping List
  • - 2 salmon fillets
  • - 300g cauliflower
  • - 250g new potatoes
  • - 1 shallot
  • - 150ml creme fraiche
  • - 100g spinach
Number of uses

2 person portion

Name and address

  • SimplyCook,
  • 100-106,
  • Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

Net Contents

29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per half kit
Energy1041kJ151kJ
-248kcal36kcal
Fat5.5g0.8g
of which Saturates1.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate41.7g6.0g
of which Sugars14.1g2.0g
Fibre10.3g1.5g
Protein7.9g1.1g
Salt15.2g2.2g
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

So tasty

5 stars

So tasty - a gourmet meal

One of my Favourites!

5 stars

One of my favourites! Really tasty dish. I used more spinach at the end to give a bit more veg.

Delicious

5 stars

Very simple to prepare. Excellent flavour. Really enjoyed it and would buy again.

Lots of messing around for a poor dinner

2 stars

we have tried many Simply cook kits but this one wasn't cooked after the times stated on the card, after I had prepped the sauce I had to cook the vegetables for almost double the amount of time and they were still hard so not impressed. I cut the veg small and pre-heated the oven so no idea why it didn't work

