Tesco Finest Beer Battered Cod Bites 290G

Tesco Finest Beer Battered Cod Bites 290G
£ 2.75
£9.49/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1258kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Cod (Gadus morhua) fillet pieces coated in batter with beer.
  • This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Wild caught chunky cod fillets. Succulent and flaky cod fillet pieces in a light and crispy beer batter.
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (55%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Beer (Barley) (3%), Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using cod caught in the North East Atlantic.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (124g**)
Energy1014kJ / 242kcal1258kJ / 300kcal
Fat11.5g14.3g
Saturates1.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate20.8g25.8g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein13.5g16.7g
Salt0.88g1.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 248g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Lovely!!!

5 stars

I have just bought my second bag of these cod bites. They are lovely,crispy light and the cod flaky and white. Something similar was available years ago and then they went missing. These are very reasonably priced and I would have to say don't put too many on your plate as they are very filling.

Beer battered cod bites.

4 stars

Wasn’t the best quality fish but I have had a lot worse. Batter was a lovely texture and had a great taste. Quite expensive for what they are. Quite a few of the pieces were microscopic, but I was more than happy with the fairer sized pieces. Despite bad points, I would have them again if they were on offer.

Love these make a nice meal

5 stars

Very tasty batter good fish content

Absolutely Delicious! Perfect Quick Meal!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Delicious white flaky cod and crispy batter coat, what’s not to like. Very quick to prepare and cook and made a good meal with a portion of skinny fries and a green salad……perfect quick meal!

VERY TASTY

5 stars

These are very good full of flaky white cod!! They cook beautifly in my air fryer also ideal if you only want a small portion I mixed these with Tescos Salt & Pepper squid also excellent!!

FIRST TIME, VERY GOOD WILL BUY AGAIN

5 stars

FIRST TIME, VERY GOOD WILL BUY AGAIN

chip shop fish at home

5 stars

absolutely lovely, best frozen battered cod I've had and the whole bag is quite filling and on par with the local chippy. i will definitely give the fillets a go now.

