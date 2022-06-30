Tesco Finest Beer Battered Cod Bites 290G

Lovely!!!
I have just bought my second bag of these cod bites. They are lovely,crispy light and the cod flaky and white. Something similar was available years ago and then they went missing. These are very reasonably priced and I would have to say don't put too many on your plate as they are very filling.
Beer battered cod bites.
Wasn’t the best quality fish but I have had a lot worse. Batter was a lovely texture and had a great taste. Quite expensive for what they are. Quite a few of the pieces were microscopic, but I was more than happy with the fairer sized pieces. Despite bad points, I would have them again if they were on offer.
Love these make a nice meal
Very tasty batter good fish content
Absolutely Delicious! Perfect Quick Meal!
Absolutely delicious! Delicious white flaky cod and crispy batter coat, what’s not to like. Very quick to prepare and cook and made a good meal with a portion of skinny fries and a green salad……perfect quick meal!
VERY TASTY
These are very good full of flaky white cod!! They cook beautifly in my air fryer also ideal if you only want a small portion I mixed these with Tescos Salt & Pepper squid also excellent!!
FIRST TIME, VERY GOOD WILL BUY AGAIN
chip shop fish at home
absolutely lovely, best frozen battered cod I've had and the whole bag is quite filling and on par with the local chippy. i will definitely give the fillets a go now.