Marques De Los Zancos Rioja Crianza 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 318kJ / 77kcal
Product Description
- Marqués de los Zancos. Denominación de origen Calificada. Crianza. Product of Spain.
- Marqués de los Zancos Rioja Crianza is a fruity, medium bodied Rioja aged in barrels for 12 months. Inspired by the traditional Riojan Danza de los Zancos (Stilts dance), with swirls of soft vanilla and a subtle flourish of peppery spice.
- Wine of Spain
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Marques de los Zancos
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo
Vinification Details
- Tempranillo grapes are a mixture of hand and Machine picked from vines aged up to 90 years old. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and then aged in American oak barrels for 12 months.
History
- Bodegas Equia is a family owned and managed winery that was founded in 1986 when Julian Murúa rejuvenated the cellar established by his parents in 1926. Since then, the winery has been growing constantly and developing with the objective to produce the best quality wines. The winemaking process is focused on creating unique, complex, aromatic well made wines
Regional Information
- Bodegas Eguia is in Elciego, a village situated right in the heart of the Rioja Alavesa subzone, one of the three main areas in the D.O.Rioja. Elciego is considered in terms of winemaking one of the most reputed areas inside the D.O.Rioja.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, Bottled in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with Cured Meats or Mature, Hard Cheese.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse
Importer address
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Formal House,
- GL50 3PN,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125ml glass
|Energy
|318kJ / 77kcal
|397kJ / 96kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
