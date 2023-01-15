Casa Mana Chardonnay 75Cl 75Cl

Non alcohol wine
Very good and fresh
Great wine at an affordable price
Really enjoy this wine, very tasty for the price
Lovely wine at a very reasonable price. Would def
Lovely wine at a very reasonable price. Would definitely purchase again
Absolutely lovely
Lovely to drink and great value
Value for money
It is real value for money and an easy to drink wine with or without food.
Yuk
Needs 0 stars. Far too sweet, no body and just quite repulsive really. Yes, this is a cheap bottle of wine and I was fooled by the ‘Aldi’ price match label thinking it might be just as nice as what Aldi offers, it is no match for Aldi Chardonnay. Tesco, please taste match as well as price match.
Beautiful on the inside.......................
TBH , I was slightly embarrassed at the check out to be buying the cheapest wine in the entire supermarket, and I was, in truth, half expecting to pour most of it down the sink. But, this is good stuff: tasty, crisp, light and refreshing with a pleasant lingering fruity aftertaste. Keep it at that price, and you will have a regular purchaser who will happily spread the word.
Pleasant
Usually buy the Hardy's Bin 161 but not only is it nearly £3 more expensive but I now find it really dry after trying this one. This is a really nice wine for the price and not too dry as I mentioned. Will definitely swap to this from now on
Good decent easy drinking Chardonnay for the price
Good decent easy drinking Chardonnay for the price
Great value for the money,
very good value for the money, nice and refreshing,