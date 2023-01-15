We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Casa Mana Chardonnay 75Cl 75Cl

4.6(21)Write a review
image 1 of Casa Mana Chardonnay 75Cl 75Cl

Aldi Price Match

£3.79
£3.79/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
347kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ/67kcal

Product Description

  • Chardonnay, wine of Spain
  • Enjoy this crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity peach flavours.
  • Casa Maña means 'the home of knowing our craft' and we certainly know our wine perfect with seafood or lighter dishes
  • Casa Maña means 'the home of knowing our craft' - and we certainly know our wine!
  • © 2022
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy this crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity peach flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Its grapes are picked at their optimum ripeness level to obtain a well-balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a short period of cold maceration of around 6 hours. Fermentation takes place at 14-16ºC in stainless steel tanks for up to 12-15 days. It is followed by a short ageing period on lees to produce an elegant, fresh and fruity wine.

History

  • The Solís family has a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • The area of Castilla-La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines are made with one type of grape. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Bottled in Spain, Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with seafood or lighter dishes.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy278kJ/67kcal347kJ/84kcal
21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Non alcohol wine

5 stars

Very good and fresh

Great wine at an affordable price

5 stars

Really enjoy this wine, very tasty for the price

Lovely wine at a very reasonable price. Would def

5 stars

Lovely wine at a very reasonable price. Would definitely purchase again

Absolutely lovely

5 stars

Lovely to drink and great value

Value for money

5 stars

It is real value for money and an easy to drink wine with or without food.

Yuk

1 stars

Needs 0 stars. Far too sweet, no body and just quite repulsive really. Yes, this is a cheap bottle of wine and I was fooled by the ‘Aldi’ price match label thinking it might be just as nice as what Aldi offers, it is no match for Aldi Chardonnay. Tesco, please taste match as well as price match.

Beautiful on the inside.......................

4 stars

TBH , I was slightly embarrassed at the check out to be buying the cheapest wine in the entire supermarket, and I was, in truth, half expecting to pour most of it down the sink. But, this is good stuff: tasty, crisp, light and refreshing with a pleasant lingering fruity aftertaste. Keep it at that price, and you will have a regular purchaser who will happily spread the word.

Pleasant

4 stars

Usually buy the Hardy's Bin 161 but not only is it nearly £3 more expensive but I now find it really dry after trying this one. This is a really nice wine for the price and not too dry as I mentioned. Will definitely swap to this from now on

Good decent easy drinking Chardonnay for the price

4 stars

Good decent easy drinking Chardonnay for the price

Great value for the money,

5 stars

very good value for the money, nice and refreshing,

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

