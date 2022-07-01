We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon Shortbread Fingers 165G

Tesco Finest Lemon Shortbread Fingers 165G
£ 1.70
£1.04/100g

One biscuit

Energy
443kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread fingers with Sicilian lemon oil.
  • Lemon All Butter Shortbread Fingers Our classic shortbread fingers come from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe, infused with Sicilian Lemon Oil, tray bake them for a beautiful melt in the mouth texture and 'dock' them by hand for a traditional finish.
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (30%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Sicilian Lemon Oil (0.6%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

165g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (21g)
Energy2108kJ / 503kcal443kJ / 106kcal
Fat24.8g5.2g
Saturates15.4g3.2g
Carbohydrate63.8g13.4g
Sugars16.3g3.4g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein5.6g1.2g
Salt0.42g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
I prefer the plain

4 stars

Nice biscuit melts in the mouth but personally I prefer the plain shortbread…even though I did manage to eat the whole packet!

Real Shortbread!! Finally! A shortbread that tast

5 stars

Real Shortbread!! Finally! A shortbread that tastes like it came oot ma grannies oven....👍👍👍... and no a wellie factory🤣

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Meh

2 stars

They are hard, dry, and lacking in flavour. The lemon is there but too weak. Also, they smell funny!

Disappointing

2 stars

Dry. Disappointing (as product is supposedly from Tesco’s Finest range).

Don't walk run to get this

5 stars

SO SO GOOD!!!! well worth the money subtly lemony and delicious

Indulgently Moreish

5 stars

These are just beautiful. A delicate fresh hint of sicilian lemon combined with a buttery shortbread. What's not to love?

