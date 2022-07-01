Tesco Finest Lemon Shortbread Fingers 165G

I prefer the plain
Nice biscuit melts in the mouth but personally I prefer the plain shortbread…even though I did manage to eat the whole packet!
Real Shortbread!! Finally! A shortbread that tast
Real Shortbread!! Finally! A shortbread that tastes like it came oot ma grannies oven....👍👍👍... and no a wellie factory🤣
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious
Meh
They are hard, dry, and lacking in flavour. The lemon is there but too weak. Also, they smell funny!
Disappointing
Dry. Disappointing (as product is supposedly from Tesco’s Finest range).
Don't walk run to get this
SO SO GOOD!!!! well worth the money subtly lemony and delicious
Indulgently Moreish
These are just beautiful. A delicate fresh hint of sicilian lemon combined with a buttery shortbread. What's not to love?