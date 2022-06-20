We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 200G

4.6(11)Write a review
Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
30g

Energy
652kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2174 kJ

Product Description

  • Texan Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ™, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Lactose {Milk}, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Tomato Powder, Paprika Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Smoke Flavourings, Carob Powder, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate), Acids {Malic Acid, Citric Acid}, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 200g package: 6-7

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* / 30 g
Energy2174 kJ652 kJ
-520 kcal156 kcal8 %
Fat29 g8.7 g12 %
of which saturates2.7 g0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate57 g17 g7 %
of which sugars4.5 g1.4 g2 %
Fibre3.5 g1.1 g
Protein6.1 g1.8 g4 %
Salt1.2 g0.36 g6 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Portions per 200g package: 6-7---
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tasty snack

5 stars

Good quality really tasty

Great

5 stars

Great value for money fantastic taste

I need to make up the character count

5 stars

I need to make up the character count

do not like them prefer barbeque flavour

2 stars

prefer macoys thick crisps not salted

Not been opened yet, usually tasty as an evening s

5 stars

Not been opened yet, usually tasty as an evening snack.

Gorgeous, smokey, sweet & savoury, crisp.. morish

5 stars

Gorgeous, smokey, sweet & savoury, crisp.. try not to eat full tube in one go.

Sour Cream and Onion...Delicious

5 stars

Well Pringles, wow, I am addicted, I am not a crisp eater but I love Pringles, the sour cream and onion are MY FAVOURITE

Expensive but kids like them

4 stars

Bought for grandkids who love them. I can take or leave.

Really good and stay fresh for a few days when ope

5 stars

Really good and stay fresh for a few days when opened.

They were very moreish couldn’t leave them alone x

5 stars

They were very moreish couldn’t leave them alone x

1-10 of 11 reviews

