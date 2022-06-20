Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 200G

Tasty snack
Good quality really tasty
Great
Great value for money fantastic taste
I need to make up the character count
I need to make up the character count
do not like them prefer barbeque flavour
prefer macoys thick crisps not salted
Not been opened yet, usually tasty as an evening s
Not been opened yet, usually tasty as an evening snack.
Gorgeous, smokey, sweet & savoury, crisp.. morish
Gorgeous, smokey, sweet & savoury, crisp.. try not to eat full tube in one go.
Sour Cream and Onion...Delicious
Well Pringles, wow, I am addicted, I am not a crisp eater but I love Pringles, the sour cream and onion are MY FAVOURITE
Expensive but kids like them
Bought for grandkids who love them. I can take or leave.
Really good and stay fresh for a few days when ope
Really good and stay fresh for a few days when opened.
They were very moreish couldn’t leave them alone x
They were very moreish couldn’t leave them alone x