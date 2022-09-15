We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-09-15

Vimto Zero Carbonated Fruit Juice 6X330ml

4.9(11)Write a review
Vimto Zero Carbonated Fruit Juice 6X330ml
£3.00
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.
  • Vimto is a Registered Trade Mark of Nichols PLC.
  • Refreshingly different unmistakably Vimto
  • Contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

For best before end see base of pack. Store cool and dry.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Card. Recycle

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
  • IFSC,

Return to

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
  • IFSC,
  • 25-28 North Wall Quay,
  • Dublin 1,
  • D01 H104.
  • vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy12kJ/3kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.5g
of which sugars0.4g
Protein0g
Salt0.02g
11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

An All Time Favourite

5 stars

I am about as biased in favour of this drink as I could be about anything. I've been a Vimto lover for over 65 years. I love it. The 'zero' version does lose some taste to the sugared version but I would rather have most of the taste without the calories. It's a pity nobody makes 'Nibbits' any more or my childhood joy would be complete.

Lovely

5 stars

My favourite drink

Great fruity flavour

5 stars

Great fruity flavour in a can. Very refreshing on a hot day.

Love this diet drink it tastes like full sugar Vim

5 stars

Love this diet drink it tastes like full sugar Vimto

refreshing

5 stars

so pleased Tesco started selling this drink, I find it so refreshing when it has been chilled in the fridge for a couple hours, its a good thirst quencher especially on warm days

Very refreshing.

5 stars

Very refreshing.

Like the flavor like the taste

5 stars

Like the flavor like the taste

Nice refreshing drink

5 stars

Nice refreshing drink

Drank at work during a long hard 10:hour day servi

4 stars

Drank at work during a long hard 10:hour day serving customers, just gave me that extra boost without tons of sugar! 😁

Lovely drink very refreshing I'd buy it every shop

5 stars

Lovely drink very refreshing I'd buy it every shop

1-10 of 11 reviews

