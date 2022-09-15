Vimto Zero Carbonated Fruit Juice 6X330ml

An All Time Favourite
I am about as biased in favour of this drink as I could be about anything. I've been a Vimto lover for over 65 years. I love it. The 'zero' version does lose some taste to the sugared version but I would rather have most of the taste without the calories. It's a pity nobody makes 'Nibbits' any more or my childhood joy would be complete.
Lovely
My favourite drink
Great fruity flavour
Great fruity flavour in a can. Very refreshing on a hot day.
Love this diet drink it tastes like full sugar Vim
refreshing
so pleased Tesco started selling this drink, I find it so refreshing when it has been chilled in the fridge for a couple hours, its a good thirst quencher especially on warm days
Very refreshing.
Like the flavor like the taste
Nice refreshing drink
Drank at work during a long hard 10:hour day serving customers, just gave me that extra boost without tons of sugar! 😁
Lovely drink very refreshing I'd buy it every shop