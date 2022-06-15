Tesco Cumberland Pie 400G

Lovely taste but less of it now
I really loved this item until recently where the weight has been reduced i think by 50g the price has gone up and there's less actual meat in it, I still buy it for convenience and I like the taste but not worth the money, I just don't have time to make myself yet. Tesco I know you think we won't notice but we do.
Very tasty and very convenient
Very tasty and a good portion. It would benefit from some veg being added, and maybe a small amount of gravy, but that is personal choice.
Tasty meal, plenty of meat and love the topping
Handy ,tasty meal, individual portions, plenty of gravy. I serve with frozen veg for a quick easy meal