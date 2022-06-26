Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G

The best of the meat-free burger alternatives. I m
The best of the meat-free burger alternatives. I made a burger for our committed carnivore brother-in-law without telling him it was meat-free and he didn’t notice.
Very poor all my customers thought so
Tastier than regular beef burgers, I love them.
I’m not Vegan or Vegetarian but I am trying to reduce my neat consumption, so thought I’d give these a go. I’m surprised to say I prefer them to regular beef burgers! They are delicious 😋 I cook them in my air fryer to perfection and they are beautiful, I’ve bought them 3 times now and I suspect they’ll be a weekly purchase going forward. Very tasty, lovely and juicy, love them xx
Absolutely loved these. We oven baked instead of grill as the oven was already on. They remained very juicy!
Tasty alternative to meat
Really tasty alternative to a beef burger. I was surprised how authentic they tasted. I have bought them again
Tasty
Good quality,taste and texture. Served with new potatoes and vegetables. A good vegetarian burger with the bonus of not containing gluten, this is really difficult to find. Not all plant chef products are gluten free.
Not the best tasting vegan burgers on their own but a good sprinkle of all purpose seasoning solves that problem and one of the few wheat free burgers available at a good price. Please keep it that way.
Excellent
Lots of negative reviews which I didn't read until I tried them and just as well because these were excellent and good value. Never had a decent vegi burger in a restaurant but would be happy to be served these.
Red dye substance was leaking out of these I cooked them. Looked like blood which was totally off putting for a veggie burger. I couldn’t even try them the look of them cooking made me feel sick. It’s a veggie burger I don’t need it to look like real meat, some other manufacturers do this too, it’s awful.
Terrible texture, smell and taste.
These were once the best juicy and tasty vegan burgers i ever eaten when they were made from pea , they are now the worst i have ever eaten .