Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G
£ 1.30
£5.76/kg

One burger

Energy
885kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Soya protein, seasoning and onion, formed into patties.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned SOYA PROTEIN with onions & herbs
  • Pack size: 226G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (46%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Oil, Parsley, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Smoked Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Dextrose, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200??C/Fan 180??C/Gas 6 12 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200??C/Fan 180??C/Gas 6 24 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 24 minutes

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium 12 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

226g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (105g**)
Energy842kJ / 202kcal885kJ / 212kcal
Fat11.5g12.1g
Saturates3.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate9.7g10.2g
Sugars0.7g0.7g
Fibre6.0g6.3g
Protein12.0g12.6g
Salt1.05g1.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 210g.--
27 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

The best of the meat-free burger alternatives. I m

5 stars

The best of the meat-free burger alternatives. I made a burger for our committed carnivore brother-in-law without telling him it was meat-free and he didn’t notice.

Very poor all my customers thought so

1 stars

Very poor all my customers thought so

Tastier than regular beef burgers, I love them.

5 stars

I’m not Vegan or Vegetarian but I am trying to reduce my neat consumption, so thought I’d give these a go. I’m surprised to say I prefer them to regular beef burgers! They are delicious 😋 I cook them in my air fryer to perfection and they are beautiful, I’ve bought them 3 times now and I suspect they’ll be a weekly purchase going forward. Very tasty, lovely and juicy, love them xx

Absolutely loved these. We oven baked instead of g

5 stars

Absolutely loved these. We oven baked instead of grill as the oven was already on. They remained very juicy!

Tasty alternative to meat

5 stars

Really tasty alternative to a beef burger. I was surprised how authentic they tasted. I have bought them again

Tasty

4 stars

Good quality,taste and texture. Served with new potatoes and vegetables. A good vegetarian burger with the bonus of not containing gluten, this is really difficult to find. Not all plant chef products are gluten free.

Just add a good sprinkle of all purpose seasoning

4 stars

Not the best tasting vegan burgers on their own but a good sprinkle of all purpose seasoning solves that problem and one of the few wheat free burgers available at a good price. Please keep it that way.

Excellent

5 stars

Lots of negative reviews which I didn't read until I tried them and just as well because these were excellent and good value. Never had a decent vegi burger in a restaurant but would be happy to be served these.

Red dye substance was leaking out of these I cooke

1 stars

Red dye substance was leaking out of these I cooked them. Looked like blood which was totally off putting for a veggie burger. I couldn’t even try them the look of them cooking made me feel sick. It’s a veggie burger I don’t need it to look like real meat, some other manufacturers do this too, it’s awful.

Terrible texture, smell and taste.

1 stars

These were once the best juicy and tasty vegan burgers i ever eaten when they were made from pea , they are now the worst i have ever eaten .

