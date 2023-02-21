Tesco Quadruple Strength Cherries & Berries Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Too much cherry
The cherry flavour overpowers the berries
Terrible product, I am very disappointed
TERRIBLE, do not buy this, overly sour and sweet. The taste of artificial sweeteners is the worst, they stay in your mouth.
The product tastes very nice. However, making squash quadruple strength doesn't help me. I end up just getting used to having stronger squash, rather than using less cordial when making it. I think double strength was the best option.
I love this squash and buy it as a staple for my family. It is now so much better that is is quadruple the strength so it can last longer. Very little is needed for a very good drink.
Tastes great !
I have been drinking this for a long time, originally the double concentrate and now the quadruple, I like the taste and this bottle lasts a long time, very little is needed, just a tablespoon (15ml) per 300ml water, add a tiny amount and then adjust to taste, it's very very concentrated.
Excellent Product
Very good quality and taste wise
Very nice, but tricky to work out how much you need with it being quad strength - just need to get used to it
Not as nice as it used to be
This is/ was a family favourite but since it’s gone to quadruple strength it just doesn’t taste as nice , we have reduced the amount we put in by half - it has definitely lost a lot of its yummy taste.
Tasty squash, lasts well with strength, only problem if your children make them selves a drink they don’t adjust to using less juice and make drinks too strong
tasty
it is very tasty