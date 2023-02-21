We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Cherries & Berries Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Tesco Quadruple Strength Cherries & Berries Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
20kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple, cherry, strawberry and raspberry juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES With 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (32%), Cherry Juice From Concentrate (4%), Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Raspberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
62 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Too much cherry

2 stars

The cherry flavour overpowers the berries

Terrible product, I am very disappointed

1 stars

TERRIBLE, do not buy this, overly sour and sweet. The taste of artificial sweeteners is the worst, they stay in your mouth.

The product tastes very nice. However, making squa

4 stars

The product tastes very nice. However, making squash quadruple strength doesn't help me. I end up just getting used to having stronger squash, rather than using less cordial when making it. I think double strength was the best option.

I love this squash and buy it as a staple for my f

5 stars

I love this squash and buy it as a staple for my family. It is now so much better that is is quadruple the strength so it can last longer. Very little is needed for a very good drink.

Tastes great !

5 stars

I have been drinking this for a long time, originally the double concentrate and now the quadruple, I like the taste and this bottle lasts a long time, very little is needed, just a tablespoon (15ml) per 300ml water, add a tiny amount and then adjust to taste, it's very very concentrated.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Very good quality and taste wise

Very nice, but tricky to work out how much you nee

4 stars

Very nice, but tricky to work out how much you need with it being quad strength - just need to get used to it

Not as nice as it used to be

3 stars

This is/ was a family favourite but since it’s gone to quadruple strength it just doesn’t taste as nice , we have reduced the amount we put in by half - it has definitely lost a lot of its yummy taste.

Tasty squash, lasts well with strength, only probl

5 stars

Tasty squash, lasts well with strength, only problem if your children make them selves a drink they don’t adjust to using less juice and make drinks too strong

tasty

5 stars

it is very tasty

