Kirsty's Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza 325G

£ 4.10
£12.62/kg

Per 1/2 pizza oven cooked (150g)

Energy
1433kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Thin & Crispy Crust Pizza, Stonebaked. Frozen.
  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Thin & crispy stonebaked base, with rich Italian tomatoes & creamy dairy-free cheese, topped with grilled chicken in a sweet chilli sauce
  • Hello...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Why not try...
  • Luxury Apple Pie
  • Deep layers of apple encased in delicious flaky & crispy gluten free pastry, it's so delicious you have to give it a try!
  • Thoughtful food
  • Gluten, dairy & soya free
  • Made with dairy-free cheese alternative
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Pack size: 325G
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Dough (50.8%): Starches (Corn, Potato), Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Fibres (Pea Fibre, Rice Fibre, Potato Fibre, Psyllium Fibre), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Buckwheat Flour, Pea Flour, Sugar, Flavourings, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seeds Flour, Stabilizer (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Topping (49.2%): Tomato Purée 12.5%*, Non-Dairy Sunflower Oil Based Food Preparation 9.2%* [Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Stabilizers: (Carrageenan, Tricalcium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum), Aroma, Salt, Citric Fibre, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)), Water, Roasted Chicken 8.6%* (Chicken Fillet 7.8%*, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin), Red Pepper 3%*, Red Onion 3%*, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Chilli Pepper Paste (Chilli Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Paprika Powder, Garlic, Black Pepper, *Percentages expressed on the finished product

Allergy Information

  • This pizza is free of the 14 major allergens.

Storage

Keep Frozen Below -18°COnce Defrosted Do Not Refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Place the pizza onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.
180°C/335°F: 13-15 minutes
Fan 180°C: 11-13 minutes
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat.
The following are guidelines only. Always ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
For best results oven bake from frozen.

Produce of

Made in Italy with Italian tomatoes

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper half pizza (oven cooked)
Energy kJ954kJ1433kJ
Energy kcal226kcal340kcal
Fat 5.8g8.7g
(of which saturates) 0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate 33.5g50.3g
(of which sugars) 3.9g5.9g
Fibre 1.5g2.3g
Protein 9.3g14.0g
Salt 0.77g1.2g
This pack contains 2 servings--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

10 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

It's a no from me

1 stars

This is potentially one of the worst things I've ever eaten. The only way you could get me to eat this in future is if i was starving to death and even then I think it would be a close run.

Don’t buy this pizza!

1 stars

Worst gluten free pizza I’ve ever tried. Absolutely no taste of chilli chicken, no tasty base sauce and awful tasting base. So disappointed with this product

Waste of money

1 stars

Ridiculously over priced and barely any topping!!

Disappointing

1 stars

Terrible pizza, chewy, not much topping and not much taste. Such a shame as I was looking forward to joining in with pizza night as a family! Have had a bad reaction to it, certainly will not try again. Disappointing.

Gluey tomato paste that sticks to your teeth

1 stars

Awful!! This was a substitution for Tesco's own sweet chilli chicken pizza but I thought I would give it a try. I had to cook it for 5 to 7 minutes longer than stated to firm up the base. Like others have said all the 'chicken' was on about a quarter of the pizza and there wasn't much of it. At least half of the pizza had no toppings at all just a gluey tomato paste which stuck to my teeth in a most revolting way. I was really hungry and I never usually leave food but I left more than half of this pizza and the second one will go in the bin.

Nice but more toppings please!

4 stars

I actually really enjoyed this pizza, lovely and crispy, the vegan cheese smelt very strong and slightly funny but actually tasted nice! I’d never had dairy free cheese before so I was sceptical to try, especially after the overpowering, funny cheese smell. My only complaint is the toppings were seriously minimal, about a quarter of the pizza had no toppings on at all and the slices that did have toppings on were very minimal and the box did say that it now has extra toppings! Ignoring the lack of toppings I have to say it was delicious and I would buy again. Seriously impressed a dairy free, gluten free pizza can taste nicer than a lot of ‘normal’ frozen pizzas on the market.

Worst pizza I have ever had

1 stars

Worst pizza I have ever had. I cooked it for about 15 min, took a bight and thought, undercooked, placed back into oven for a further 7 min, still not correct. just yuck!

Beyond Revolting......Avoid!

1 stars

Quite frankly the worst pizza I have ever eaten. A huge disappointment from the Kirsty's brand. No more than 7 pieces of tiny flavourless chicken, no sweet chili just overpowering unpleasant red pepper. No taste from any other alleged ingredient on this pizza. Laughably there is a message on the front of the box which says 'Now with extra toppings'... seriously hilarious. If the sparse, meagre, sprinkle on the top is considered 'extra' then I dread to think what it was before. Avoid at all costs.

Ignoring that 90% of the chicken was on one half,

1 stars

Ignoring that 90% of the chicken was on one half, the rest of the topping was a sweet sticking stodgy mess that I just found barley edible. I like sweet toppings on pizzas so thought I would like this but the way the sweet chilli sauce was mixed with the creamy dairy-free cheese was unpleasant.

The Best Yet!

5 stars

The Best Yet! I have had all the Kirsty's Pizza range but this is the best yet and the kids love it as well.

