Kirsty's Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza 325G

It's a no from me
This is potentially one of the worst things I've ever eaten. The only way you could get me to eat this in future is if i was starving to death and even then I think it would be a close run.
Don’t buy this pizza!
Worst gluten free pizza I’ve ever tried. Absolutely no taste of chilli chicken, no tasty base sauce and awful tasting base. So disappointed with this product
Waste of money
Ridiculously over priced and barely any topping!!
Disappointing
Terrible pizza, chewy, not much topping and not much taste. Such a shame as I was looking forward to joining in with pizza night as a family! Have had a bad reaction to it, certainly will not try again. Disappointing.
Gluey tomato paste that sticks to your teeth
Awful!! This was a substitution for Tesco's own sweet chilli chicken pizza but I thought I would give it a try. I had to cook it for 5 to 7 minutes longer than stated to firm up the base. Like others have said all the 'chicken' was on about a quarter of the pizza and there wasn't much of it. At least half of the pizza had no toppings at all just a gluey tomato paste which stuck to my teeth in a most revolting way. I was really hungry and I never usually leave food but I left more than half of this pizza and the second one will go in the bin.
Nice but more toppings please!
I actually really enjoyed this pizza, lovely and crispy, the vegan cheese smelt very strong and slightly funny but actually tasted nice! I’d never had dairy free cheese before so I was sceptical to try, especially after the overpowering, funny cheese smell. My only complaint is the toppings were seriously minimal, about a quarter of the pizza had no toppings on at all and the slices that did have toppings on were very minimal and the box did say that it now has extra toppings! Ignoring the lack of toppings I have to say it was delicious and I would buy again. Seriously impressed a dairy free, gluten free pizza can taste nicer than a lot of ‘normal’ frozen pizzas on the market.
Worst pizza I have ever had
Worst pizza I have ever had. I cooked it for about 15 min, took a bight and thought, undercooked, placed back into oven for a further 7 min, still not correct. just yuck!
Beyond Revolting......Avoid!
Quite frankly the worst pizza I have ever eaten. A huge disappointment from the Kirsty's brand. No more than 7 pieces of tiny flavourless chicken, no sweet chili just overpowering unpleasant red pepper. No taste from any other alleged ingredient on this pizza. Laughably there is a message on the front of the box which says 'Now with extra toppings'... seriously hilarious. If the sparse, meagre, sprinkle on the top is considered 'extra' then I dread to think what it was before. Avoid at all costs.
Ignoring that 90% of the chicken was on one half,
Ignoring that 90% of the chicken was on one half, the rest of the topping was a sweet sticking stodgy mess that I just found barley edible. I like sweet toppings on pizzas so thought I would like this but the way the sweet chilli sauce was mixed with the creamy dairy-free cheese was unpleasant.
The Best Yet!
The Best Yet! I have had all the Kirsty's Pizza range but this is the best yet and the kids love it as well.