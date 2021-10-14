We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Primula Cheese & Ham Tube 140G

Primula Cheese & Ham Tube 140G
£ 1.60
£11.43/kg

Product Description

  • Cheese Spread with Ham
  • Love to share
  • ...all our profits go to good causes!
  • ...we love to spread happiness, which is why all our profits go to good causes! For more info visit kavlitrust.com
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 140G
  • High in protein
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (53%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Smoked Ham (5%) (Pork, Water, Salt), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Allergen advice - see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use By: Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 7 days of opening.

Produce of

Made using EU & Non EU Milk and Pork

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • O.Kavli AB,
  • Box 30,
  • 125 21 Älvsjö,

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline (+44) 0800 716 551

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy853kJ213kJ
-205kcal51kcal
Fat14.4g3.6g
of which saturates9.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g1.8g
of which sugars3.8g1g
Protein11.8g3g
Salt2.7g0.7g
Calcium360mg (45%*NRV)60mg (11.3%*NRV)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
Added to jacket...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Added to jacket potatoes make for tasty snack or tea. We also use on picnics or take on holiday as a snack

I didn't think primula...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

I didn't think primula cheese could get any better but I love this twist. Such a convenient and versatile product. Will buy again.

Added some to my pasta...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Added some to my pasta dish this evening and will definitely be buying this again. So yummy!

I must admit, I've...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

I must admit, I've only tried this once a few years back. I thought I'd give it another try and I was pleasently surprised with how much taste there was. It's easy to use. Goes great in rolls! I would be buying this alot more often.

We enjoyed this on...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

We enjoyed this on celery sticks, the ham gives it something extra, great for a quick and easy snack

This is a really good...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

This is a really good spreadable cheese. I use it on homemade lasagne instead on cheese, yummy.

tasty easy to squeeze ...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

tasty easy to squeeze tube . tastes cheese and a mild ham flavour . Nice in recipes or on crackers

tasty, savoury and...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

tasty, savoury and surprisingly fresh tasting. Ham adds a smoky flavour to it that's hard to beat

Delicious, versatile...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Delicious, versatile and convenient. Tastes just like a remember as a child.

very light and creamy....

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

very light and creamy..perfect for a sandwich..no need a butter...my favourite now

