Primula Cheese & Ham Tube 140G

Added to jacket...
Review from PRIMULA
Added to jacket potatoes make for tasty snack or tea. We also use on picnics or take on holiday as a snack
I didn't think primula...
Review from PRIMULA
I didn't think primula cheese could get any better but I love this twist. Such a convenient and versatile product. Will buy again.
Added some to my pasta...
Review from PRIMULA
Added some to my pasta dish this evening and will definitely be buying this again. So yummy!
I must admit, I've...
Review from PRIMULA
I must admit, I've only tried this once a few years back. I thought I'd give it another try and I was pleasently surprised with how much taste there was. It's easy to use. Goes great in rolls! I would be buying this alot more often.
We enjoyed this on...
Review from PRIMULA
We enjoyed this on celery sticks, the ham gives it something extra, great for a quick and easy snack
This is a really good...
Review from PRIMULA
This is a really good spreadable cheese. I use it on homemade lasagne instead on cheese, yummy.
tasty easy to squeeze ...
Review from PRIMULA
tasty easy to squeeze tube . tastes cheese and a mild ham flavour . Nice in recipes or on crackers
tasty, savoury and...
Review from PRIMULA
tasty, savoury and surprisingly fresh tasting. Ham adds a smoky flavour to it that's hard to beat
Delicious, versatile...
Review from PRIMULA
Delicious, versatile and convenient. Tastes just like a remember as a child.
very light and creamy....
Review from PRIMULA
very light and creamy..perfect for a sandwich..no need a butter...my favourite now