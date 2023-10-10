Flash Xl Dust Magnet Duster Starter Kit & Refill X2

Say bye, bye to dust, dirt & hair! Flash Dust Magnet XL Duster is the tool to trap and lock dust, hair and allergens from dust-mites, but also cats and dogs from surfaces thanks to its thousands of fluffy fibers lightly coated whatever the heights. Flash Dust Magnet XL extends up to 90 cm and reaches high, low and tight places, providing a more thorough clean than other dust cloth. The telescopic duster has a pivoting head that can be adjusted and locked into four different positions to clean angled surfaces such as wood, furniture, cabinet corners, baseboards... It even goes in the hardest-to-reach areas like radiators, blinds, car dashboards or electronics... Flash Dust Magnet cloths have unique fibers that adapt shape to get into nooks and crannies, so you get rid of dust and hair on virtually any surface without spreading it around your home. Tips to know: it's particularly convenient for picking up pet hair as most pets shed all time or if you suffer from dust allergies. It works so well that you may actually begin to like dusting! Use the Flash Dust Magnet refills with Flash Dust Magnet Handle.