Rubicon Raw Energy Raspberry /Blberry 4X500ml

A Great Tasting Engery Drink
I really enjoyed the Rubicon RAW Raspberry & Blueberry energy drink. The taste was very refreshing and there was a great balace of flavour - the fruit flavour wasn’t overpowering. This item was purchased as a part of a promotion
Best tasting energy drink!
Really like the taste of this, it’s fruity, but not too sweet - refreshing and energising! I purchased this as part of a promotion and would buy again.
Very unique flavour
Love tbe taste, its very different and unique compared to what other brands have in the market, fruity and refreshing, I would say it actually takes a bit like bubble tea,love it, bought it as oart of the promotion, definitely would buy it again!
Tasty energy drink
Tasty energy drink, gives a great energy boost. Large size can, great flavour.
Great taste
Great taste with the raspberry and blueberry flavour. Nice to have a natural energy drink. I really liked it. This was purchased as part of a promotion.
Too sweet
Way too sweet - didnt enjoy this it was like drinking syrup
What I've been waiting for!
I felt energy drinks always felt artificial and unhealthy. now, this is different! I bought this as part of a promo offer and am glad I did, it is juicy but caffeinated, excellent chilled, a great thirst quencher. I have one with lunch instead of coffee in summer.
Healthy alternative
Healthier alternative to energy drinks. Enjoyed the taste and flavour.
Fruity and energising
Energising and delicious drink which powered me up all afternoon
Boom!
Flavour packs a punch! Wonderful taste, can’t wait to try the other flavours