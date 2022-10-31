We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rubicon Raw Energy Raspberry /Blberry 4X500ml

4.5(33)Write a review
image 1 of Rubicon Raw Energy Raspberry /Blberry 4X500ml
£4.50
£0.22/100ml

Each 500ml can† contains,†Each multipack contains 4x500ml cans

Energy
450kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ/21kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed Fruit Juice and Flavour Energy Drink with Added Caffeine, Vitamins, Sugar and Sweetener
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to contact us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconraw.co.uk.
  • Rubicon Raw Raspberry & Blueberry, a thirst quenching energy drink with vibrant Raspberry and juicy Blueberry flavour. Take on the challenge ahead.
  • Be A Force Of Nature.
  • Sometimes it can feel like we are boxed in. Each day laid out, everything predefined, experiences filtered. But it doesn't have to be this way.
  • All it takes is one spark. One taste of RAW energy to reignite your curioisty. Recharge you ambitions. Fuel your passions. To remember you are unstoppable.
  • So go live on instict, feel every moment. Wake that adventourous sprit within you.
  • Because you are a force of nature.
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
  • 4 x 500ml Cans
  • Natural caffeine from green coffee beans
  • Packed with B-vitamins
  • 20% real fruit juice
  • Contains Ginseng & Guarana
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness fatigue
  • Packed with B-vitamins

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from concentrate (20%) (Apple 9.5%, Grape 6%, Blackcurrant 1%, Raspberry 1%, Lime 1%, Blueberry 1%, Passion Fruit 0.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabilisers (Pectin, Gum Arabic), Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Beans (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Root Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Fitzwilliam Hall,
  • FP,
  • Dublin,
  • ROI,
  • D02 T292.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 500ml Can
Energy90kJ/21kcal450kJ/106kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.9g24g
of which sugars4.5g23g
Protein<0.5g0.6g
Salt0.08g0.41g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Vitamin B120.5µg (20%*)2.5µg (100%*)
*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

33 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A Great Tasting Engery Drink

4 stars

I really enjoyed the Rubicon RAW Raspberry & Blueberry energy drink. The taste was very refreshing and there was a great balace of flavour - the fruit flavour wasn’t overpowering. This item was purchased as a part of a promotion

Best tasting energy drink!

5 stars

Really like the taste of this, it’s fruity, but not too sweet - refreshing and energising! I purchased this as part of a promotion and would buy again.

Very unique flavour

5 stars

Love tbe taste, its very different and unique compared to what other brands have in the market, fruity and refreshing, I would say it actually takes a bit like bubble tea,love it, bought it as oart of the promotion, definitely would buy it again!

Tasty energy drink

4 stars

Tasty energy drink, gives a great energy boost. Large size can, great flavour.

Great taste

4 stars

Great taste with the raspberry and blueberry flavour. Nice to have a natural energy drink. I really liked it. This was purchased as part of a promotion.

Too sweet

2 stars

Way too sweet - didnt enjoy this it was like drinking syrup

What I've been waiting for!

5 stars

I felt energy drinks always felt artificial and unhealthy. now, this is different! I bought this as part of a promo offer and am glad I did, it is juicy but caffeinated, excellent chilled, a great thirst quencher. I have one with lunch instead of coffee in summer.

Healthy alternative

4 stars

Healthier alternative to energy drinks. Enjoyed the taste and flavour.

Fruity and energising

5 stars

Energising and delicious drink which powered me up all afternoon

Boom!

5 stars

Flavour packs a punch! Wonderful taste, can’t wait to try the other flavours

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here