Tesco Finest 4 Buttermilk Pancakes

Soft & light, perfect with bacon
Lovely with crip grilled bacon & maple syrup!
Buttermilk Finst pancakes, Thinner than my normal Tesco own one's. Not as filling. But still very enjoyable 😉 Not sure they are worth the extra money though🤫
Delicious pancakes you won’t want to share
My 8 year old grandson loved them. So much that he had all of them. He said they were delicious.
mush
mushy if not cooked properly
Not good
Weird texture and vanilla smell really strong and fake. Shame that these have replaced the previous buttermilk pancake recipe. I wouldn’t buy again
Dont like the new product, soggy and tasteless. Bring back the old recipe.
Good
I used it for my grandsons breakfast spreading on a thin layer of chocolate spread with blueberries for eyes strawberries for nose and mouth apple for ears a nanny’s surprise breakfast
Not liking now
Loved these pancakes , but recently taste of them have changed not liking them now so won5 now be ordering them 😢
Disappointing; the regular buttermilk pancakes are much better.
GENIUS!!!
THEY WERE INCREDIBLE! the fluffiness was amazing! I know I sound like James Martin here but they were great. Great served with maple syrup.