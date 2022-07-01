We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Buttermilk Pancakes

2.6(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest 4 Buttermilk Pancakes
£ 1.50
£0.38/each

New

One pancake

Energy
745kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 4 Buttermilk pancakes.
  • Light & Fluffy Enriched with buttermilk and baked on a hot plate for light and fluffy American inspired pancakes.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Buttermilk (27%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 1 to 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Soft & light, perfect with bacon

5 stars

Lovely with crip grilled bacon & maple syrup!

Finst pancakes

4 stars

Buttermilk Finst pancakes, Thinner than my normal Tesco own one's. Not as filling. But still very enjoyable 😉 Not sure they are worth the extra money though🤫

Delicious pancakes you won’t want to share

5 stars

My 8 year old grandson loved them. So much that he had all of them. He said they were delicious.

mush

1 stars

mushy if not cooked properly

Not good

1 stars

Weird texture and vanilla smell really strong and fake. Shame that these have replaced the previous buttermilk pancake recipe. I wouldn’t buy again

Dont like the new product, soggy and tasteless. Br

1 stars

Dont like the new product, soggy and tasteless. Bring back the old recipe.

Good

5 stars

I used it for my grandsons breakfast spreading on a thin layer of chocolate spread with blueberries for eyes strawberries for nose and mouth apple for ears a nanny’s surprise breakfast

Not liking now

1 stars

Loved these pancakes , but recently taste of them have changed not liking them now so won5 now be ordering them 😢

Disappointing; the regular buttermilk pancakes are

2 stars

Disappointing; the regular buttermilk pancakes are much better.

GENIUS!!!

4 stars

THEY WERE INCREDIBLE! the fluffiness was amazing! I know I sound like James Martin here but they were great. Great served with maple syrup.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

