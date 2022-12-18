Cape Kyala Chenin Blanc 75Cl

Good wine for the price
Nice flavours I buy this quite often
Great Chenin Blanc - low priced too
For a lower priced white wine, this Chenin Blanc is very palatable, it was enjoyed with both fish and meat dishes
Lovely tasty wine would recommend this wine
Excellent quality
It’s not bad
It was ok nice and cheap I have had better good for the calories
I buy this often it is quite acceptable as an everyday bottle of wine !
Price isn't always a guide
Bought one to try and was most surprised. It was as pleasant a glass of wine as some I have bought at x3 the price. I will certainly be keeping 2-3 bottles in my wine cooler in future.
Excellent value for money
A very good quality wine at an affordable price
Lovely light wine
Lovely, light, easy to drink wine. For the price I am more than happy.
At last a really dry wine.
I enjoy this wine because it really is dry. And it is not heavy. I prefer S. African wines in general for flavour and lightness.
Serve on chips
A horrendous wine. It smells foul and tastes extremely bitter. Drowning it in tonic water helped mask the palate stripping flavour. It's funny that the Aldi wine it's price matched with is no longer available. Must have been from the same winery and Aldi customers are more discerning wine connoisseurs.