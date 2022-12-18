We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cape Kyala Chenin Blanc 75Cl

4.2(15)Write a review
image 1 of Cape Kyala Chenin Blanc 75Cl
£3.99
£3.99/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
347kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc. Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape.
  • Cape Kyala Chenin Blanc is a dry and aromatic white wine from South Africa’s signature white grape. Bursting with bright, fresh flavours of melon, white peach and ripe lemon with a crisp finish. Perfect with lightly spiced Asian cuisine.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Origin Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc, Colombard

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented at 16 degree Celsius in Stainless steel tanks.

History

  • The winery source wine from all of the main regions of the Western Cape, allowing them to produce a unique blend that offers a whole that is more than the sum of the parts. We can offer a more interesting wine at great value for money that will stick in your memory.

Regional Information

  • The Western Cape Winelands is a region of the Western Cape Province of South Africa. It is the largest wine producing region in South Africa and is divided into six main wine regions, each offering its own unique wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with lightly spiced Asian cuisine.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy277kJ / 67kcal347kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

15 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good wine for the price

5 stars

Nice flavours I buy this quite often

Great Chenin Blanc - low priced too

5 stars

For a lower priced white wine, this Chenin Blanc is very palatable, it was enjoyed with both fish and meat dishes

Lovely tasty wine would recommend this wine

5 stars

Excellent quality

It’s not bad

3 stars

It was ok nice and cheap I have had better good for the calories

I buy this often it is quite acceptable as an ever

4 stars

I buy this often it is quite acceptable as an everyday bottle of wine !

Price isn't always a guide

5 stars

Bought one to try and was most surprised. It was as pleasant a glass of wine as some I have bought at x3 the price. I will certainly be keeping 2-3 bottles in my wine cooler in future.

Excellent value for money

4 stars

A very good quality wine at an affordable price

Lovely light wine

5 stars

Lovely, light, easy to drink wine. For the price I am more than happy.

At last a really dry wine.

5 stars

I enjoy this wine because it really is dry. And it is not heavy. I prefer S. African wines in general for flavour and lightness.

Serve on chips

1 stars

A horrendous wine. It smells foul and tastes extremely bitter. Drowning it in tonic water helped mask the palate stripping flavour. It's funny that the Aldi wine it's price matched with is no longer available. Must have been from the same winery and Aldi customers are more discerning wine connoisseurs.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here