Better You Iron 10Mg Oral Spray 25Ml

Food supplement Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system, supports normal cognitive function and helps with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Specially formulated to deliver iron directly into the mouth. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake. Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.

10mg per daily serving Specially formulated to be gentle on the digestive system Pill free 32 daily doses Natural pomegranate flavour Nutritional support in a spray Reduction in tiredness and fatigue Supports immune health Supports normal cognitive function Gentle on the digestive system A convenient alternative to tablets and capsules Palm Oil Free The UK's original vitamin oral spray range Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 25ML

Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system, supports normal cognitive function and helps with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Ferric Sodium Edetate, Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (Natural Pomegranate)

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage