Better You Iron 10Mg Oral Spray 25Ml

Better You Iron 10Mg Oral Spray 25Ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Food supplementIron contributes to the normal function of the immune system, supports normal cognitive function and helps with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.Specially formulated to deliver iron directly into the mouth. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.
10mg per daily servingSpecially formulated to be gentle on the digestive systemPill free32 daily dosesNatural pomegranate flavourNutritional support in a sprayReduction in tiredness and fatigueSupports immune healthSupports normal cognitive functionGentle on the digestive systemA convenient alternative to tablets and capsulesPalm Oil FreeThe UK's original vitamin oral spray rangeVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system, supports normal cognitive function and helps with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Ferric Sodium Edetate, Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (Natural Pomegranate)

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing.Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your mouth, ideally onto the inside of your cheek, and hold for a few seconds. Replace cap after use.Recommended doseAdults: use 4 sprays daily, taken together or separately.4 sprays contains 10mg elemental iron.

